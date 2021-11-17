Turkey's great A2/AD capability to block Greece-France in the Eastern Mediterranean

TURKISH NAVY

12 Type-209 class hunter killer Submarines in service

between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service

Turkish Navy 12 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts

Turkish Navy 24 SEA HAWK Anti Submarine Warfare Helicopters

Turkish Navy blocked Italian , French , İsraeli research-drillships in the Eastern MediterraneanTurkish Navy blocked a Greek Frigate from harassing Turkish drillship in the Eastern MediterraneanAll Air Defense Systems , Air Bases , Jet Hangars , Navy-Naval Ports , Military and Strategic targets are in range of Turkish Missile Systems in Greece and Greek Islands-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS-- 150 km J600-T Tactical Ballistic Missile-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile-- 250 km ATMACA-K Land based Cruise Missile-- 280 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ..... ( land attack / anti ship )Turkish Navy has 16 of Frigates armed with over 672 SM-1MR and ESSM Air Defense Missiles to block Airspace to protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediternean16 Frigates and 4 ADA class Corvettes armed with 160 HARPOON Anti ship MissilesSubmarines are equipped with state-of-the-art detection and targeting systems, which turn these platforms into silent and deadly hunters that would threaten the hostile surface action group positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean-- New fire control system integrated with the sonar-- New data links-- Improved target acquisition and tracking capabilitiesAselsan ARES2SC Submarine Radar ESM SystemAselsan ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Countermeasure SystemAselsan TORK anti-torpedo TorpedoTorpedoes: Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2 or DM2A4Missiles : HARPOON block-II ( land attack / anti-ship )Length : 67,6 mDisplacement : 2013 tonsRange : 12.000 nmSpeed : 20 knotsEndurance : 84 daysUGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship MissileGEZGIN Land attack Cruise MissileAKYA heavyweight TorpedoARES-2NS Electronic Warfare SystemZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure SystemTORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System6 CN-235-100M Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts6 ATR 72-600 Anti Submarine Warfare AircraftsCN-235-100MATR 72-600Thecan handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR)-- Mk 54 Torpedo-- PENGUIN anti ship Missile