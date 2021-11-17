Turkish Navy blocked Italian , French , İsraeli research-drillships in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish Navy blocked a Greek Frigate from harassing Turkish drillship in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkey's great A2/AD capability to block Greece-France in the Eastern Mediterranean
All Air Defense Systems , Air Bases , Jet Hangars , Navy-Naval Ports , Military and Strategic targets are in range of Turkish Missile Systems in Greece and Greek Islands
-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS
-- 150 km J600-T Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 250 km ATMACA-K Land based Cruise Missile
-- 280 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ..... ( land attack / anti ship )
TURKISH NAVY
Turkish Navy has 16 of Frigates armed with over 672 SM-1MR and ESSM Air Defense Missiles to block Airspace to protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediternean
16 Frigates and 4 ADA class Corvettes armed with 160 HARPOON Anti ship Missiles
12 Type-209 class hunter killer Submarines in service
Submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art detection and targeting systems, which turn these platforms into silent and deadly hunters that would threaten the hostile surface action group positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean
-- New fire control system integrated with the sonar
-- New data links
-- Improved target acquisition and tracking capabilities
Aselsan ARES2SC Submarine Radar ESM System
Aselsan ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Countermeasure System
Aselsan TORK anti-torpedo Torpedo
Torpedoes: Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2 or DM2A4
Missiles : HARPOON block-II ( land attack / anti-ship )
between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service
Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days
UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
Turkish Navy 12 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
6 CN-235-100M Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
6 ATR 72-600 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
CN-235-100M
ATR 72-600
Turkish Navy 24 SEA HAWK Anti Submarine Warfare Helicopters
The Seahawk can handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR)
-- Mk 54 Torpedo
-- PENGUIN anti ship Missile
