What's new

TURKEY's great A2/AD capability to block Greece-France in the Eastern Mediterranean

MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,278
-14
7,397
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Navy blocked Italian , French , İsraeli research-drillships in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish Navy blocked a Greek Frigate from harassing Turkish drillship in the Eastern Mediterranean
1637139162898.jpeg




Turkey's great A2/AD capability to block Greece-France in the Eastern Mediterranean



All Air Defense Systems , Air Bases , Jet Hangars , Navy-Naval Ports , Military and Strategic targets are in range of Turkish Missile Systems in Greece and Greek Islands

-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS
-- 150 km J600-T Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 250 km ATMACA-K Land based Cruise Missile
-- 280 km SOM air launched Cruise Missile ..... ( land attack / anti ship )

1637136250426.jpeg

1637136422371.png






TURKISH NAVY

Turkish Navy has 16 of Frigates armed with over 672 SM-1MR and ESSM Air Defense Missiles to block Airspace to protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediternean

16 Frigates and 4 ADA class Corvettes armed with 160 HARPOON Anti ship Missiles

1637136607308.jpeg

1637136632258.jpeg

1637136738792.jpeg





12 Type-209 class hunter killer Submarines in service

Submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art detection and targeting systems, which turn these platforms into silent and deadly hunters that would threaten the hostile surface action group positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean

-- New fire control system integrated with the sonar
-- New data links
-- Improved target acquisition and tracking capabilities

Aselsan ARES2SC Submarine Radar ESM System
Aselsan ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Countermeasure System
Aselsan TORK anti-torpedo Torpedo

Torpedoes: Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2 or DM2A4
Missiles : HARPOON block-II ( land attack / anti-ship )

1637136968623.jpeg

1637136991266.png





between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service


Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days

UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System

1637137141688.png





Turkish Navy 12 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts


6 CN-235-100M Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
6 ATR 72-600 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts

CN-235-100M
1637137313711.png

1637137335429.png


ATR 72-600
1637137361392.png

1637137384521.png





Turkish Navy 24 SEA HAWK Anti Submarine Warfare Helicopters

The Seahawk can handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR)

-- Mk 54 Torpedo
-- PENGUIN anti ship Missile
1637137463827.png
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,278
-14
7,397
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
TURKISH AIRFORCE

Turkish Airforce has 163 CCIP modernized F-16C/D ( block52 standart )
and 29 F-16C/D block50+ and 35 OZGUR modernized F-16 Fighter Jets armed with SOM,HARM and SLAM-ER to block Turkish EEZ against Navies

-- AGM-88 HARM Anti radiation Missile ( 150km )
-- AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missile ( 280 km )
-- SOM Cruise Missile ( 300 km )
-- AIM-9X Sidewinder Air to Air Missile ( 26 km )
-- AIM-120C7 Air to Air Missile ( 120 km )

1637137622681.jpeg

1637137835891.png

1637137676123.jpeg





Turkish Airforce has 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs

The radar is capable of simultaneous air and sea search, fighter control and area search, with a maximum range of over 600 km (look-up mode)

The radar antenna array is also doubled as an ELINT array, with a maximum range of over 850 km at 9,000 metres (30,000 ft) altitude

1637137934243.jpeg

1637137952127.jpeg
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,278
-14
7,397
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
S400 AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM


Turkey bought 4 batteries S400 Air Defense System from Russia

Radar range : 600 km
Firing range : 380 km ( 40N6 missile )


The best Air Defense System in the world to intercept Fighter Jets , AWACS , Bombers
1637138914551.png

1637138937331.png





HISAR-A , HISAR-O and SIPER Air Defense Systems to intercept Cruise Missiles Fighter Jets

1637139042127.jpeg

1637139064019.jpeg

1637139079548.jpeg

1637139096357.jpeg
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,278
-14
7,397
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
ADVANCED ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEMS



Aselsan KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System to jam and deceive hostile radars from 200 km away
( only Turkey in the region and in service )
1637139490560.png

1637139503576.png

1637139517921.png

1637139538976.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom