Turkish drone-maker, BAYKAR Defence, introduced the unmanned aircraft MIUS (means Milli Insansiz Ucak Sistemi-National Unmanned Aircraft System) on 20th July on Twitter. They made the announcement on the first day of Eid, and declared it as a gift.

The original post: https://navalpost.com/turkeys-mius-to-operate-on-lhd-anadolu/ Artistic rendering of MIUS taking of from LHD AnadoluAccording to the rendering Baykar shared, MIUS will take off from LHD Anadolu, which is planned to be converted into a drone-carrier ship after Turkey was removed from the F-35 project with CAATSA sanctions.Baykar had announced that they have been working on a brand-new drone model, TB-3 Bayraktar, and the head of Turkish Defence Industries told the press that LHD Anadolu is planned to carry 30-50 drones and will be able to control 10 drones in the air. Turkey's Future Unmanned Aircraft Mius To Operate On Lhd Anadolu 3After Baykar’s announcement Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Baykar, stated on a video he released on Twitter that MIUS will be able to fly around 1 mach speed.“The payload capacity will be around 1500-2000 kilograms and able to launch various missiles including air-to-air, air-to-surface and cruise missiles,” Selcuk Bayraktar said.“MIUS will be the first step of the unmanned fighter aircraft of the future. It will feature sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms” Bayraktar added. Mius