Operational history

The Anka performed its first mission flight on 5 February 2016 in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig performing a four-hour exploration and observation flight. [35] In the course of Turkey′s Operation Olive Branch in 2018, the UAV for the first time used the Smart Micro Munition, MAM-L Multiple Anka-S drones along with the advanced Bayraktar TB2 drones were deployed and extensively used during the Operation Spring Shield launched by Turkey following the heavy losses the Turkish forces incurred at the hands of the Russian-backed Syrian government in northwestern Syria at the end February 2020. [36] The deployment was assessed by experts to be a tactical game-changer. [36] [37] [38] On 25 February Syrian Air defenses shot down an Anka-S. [39] [40] On 1 March 2020, an Anka-S was shot down while operating in the Syrian province of Idlib by an air defence system, near the town of Saraqib