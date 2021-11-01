What's new

Turkey's exports refresh its record with $20.8B in October

Country's exports in October increase 20.2% from same month last year while imports totals at $22.3B
Tuba Şahin |01.11.2021

ANKARA
Refreshing its monthly figure record, Turkey's exports hit $20.8 billion in October, the trade minister said on Monday.
Turkish exports rose 20.2% year-on-year in October, Mehmet Mus said during a news conference in Ankara, where he revealed the country's preliminary foreign trade data for the month.
"The 12-month rolling exports figure of $215.7 billion is also a new all-time high in October," Mus said.
The country's imports also climbed 13% to $22.3 billion during the same period, he stressed, adding that the exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 93.4% in October, up 5.6 percentage points from the same month last year.
Pointing to the upward trend in the exports-to-imports coverage ratio during the course of the year, the minister said: "Very soon, we will have achieved the target of Turkey, which posts a surplus in foreign trade.
In January-October, the country's exports went up by 33.9% on an annual basis to $181.8 billion, Mus pointed out.
Turkish imports amounted to $215.6 billion in the first ten months of this year, a rise of 22.5% from last year.
"Our foreign trade deficit decreased 16% year-on-year to $33.8 billion from January to October," he said.
On his part, Ismail Gulle, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, stressed that the automotive sector was the biggest exporter in October with $2.6 billion in exports.
It was followed by chemical and steel sectors with $2.3 billion, Gulle noted.
Germany ($1.7 billion), the US ($1.3 billion), and the UK ($1.2 billion) were the largest export markets for Turkey in October.
The EU region has traditionally been the largest market for Turkish industry. For decades, there has been a very intricate commercial structure, especially in areas such as automotive, durable consumer goods and textiles, especially with Germany.

Turkey is undergoing a silent industrial transformation. We will start to see the results after 10 years.The sudden depreciation of TRY also increased the competitiveness of companies operating in Turkey. (unfortunately) labor force are now cheaper than any investor company couldn imagine 10 years before. Not even to mention the tax advantages and subsidies.

However, the most important detail here emerges as a result of Turkey's focus on non-EU markets, maybe the first time. The EU region is still the largest trading partner. But the future is taking shape to the different direction.
 
