Turkey's exports refresh its record with $20.8B in October Country's exports in October increase 20.2% from same month last year while imports totals at $22.3B - Anadolu Agency

Tuba Şahin |01.11.2021Refreshing its monthly figure record, Turkey's exports hit $20.8 billion in October, the trade minister said on Monday.Turkish exports rose 20.2% year-on-year in October, Mehmet Mus said during a news conference in Ankara, where he revealed the country's preliminary foreign trade data for the month."The 12-month rolling exports figure of $215.7 billion is also a new all-time high in October," Mus said.The country's imports also climbed 13% to $22.3 billion during the same period, he stressed, adding that the exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 93.4% in October, up 5.6 percentage points from the same month last year.Pointing to the upward trend in the exports-to-imports coverage ratio during the course of the year, the minister said: "Very soon, we will have achieved the target of Turkey, which posts a surplus in foreign trade.In January-October, the country's exports went up by 33.9% on an annual basis to $181.8 billion, Mus pointed out.Turkish imports amounted to $215.6 billion in the first ten months of this year, a rise of 22.5% from last year."Our foreign trade deficit decreased 16% year-on-year to $33.8 billion from January to October," he said.On his part, Ismail Gulle, the head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, stressed that the automotive sector was the biggest exporter in October with $2.6 billion in exports.It was followed by chemical and steel sectors with $2.3 billion, Gulle noted.Germany ($1.7 billion), the US ($1.3 billion), and the UK ($1.2 billion) were the largest export markets for Turkey in October.