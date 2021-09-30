Battlion25
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 18, 2021
- 832
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Turkey’s Erdogan to meet US’ President Biden in Glasgow, F-35 to top agenda
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden in Glasgow, Scotland during the COP26 climate summit, which starts this Sunday.
During the two-week event, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), government officials and business leaders will present their latest commitments to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, while scientists discuss efforts to track emissions, understand impacts and advance potential climate solutions.
During the meeting, the issue of F-35 fighter jets will top the agenda, Erdogan told local reporters.
In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system.
Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.
Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.
Erdogan to meet Biden on sidelines of COP26 summit in Glasgow
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden in Glasgow, Scotland during the COP26 climate summit, which starts this Sunday.
During the two-week event, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), government officials and business leaders will present their latest commitments to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, while scientists discuss efforts to track emissions, understand impacts and advance potential climate solutions.
During the meeting, the issue of F-35 fighter jets will top the agenda, Erdogan told local reporters.
In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system.
Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.
Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.
Turkey's Erdogan To Meet US' President Biden In Glasgow, F-35 To Top Agenda
During the meeting, the issue of F-35 fighter jets will top the agenda, Erdogan told local reporters.
greekcitytimes.com
Erdogan to meet Biden on sidelines of COP26 summit in Glasgow
Erdogan to meet Biden on sidelines of COP26 summit in Glasgow
Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Azerbaijan, the Turkish president said Turkey and the US will discuss purchase of F-35 fighter jets during the the COP26 climate summit in Scotland.
www.trtworld.com
Last edited: