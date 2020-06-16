Turkey’s Erdogan Is Losing Support Where He Can Least Afford It

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity is waning amid pandemic-induced hardship.

Photographer: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Turkey’s Conservative Hinterlands

Selahattin Mete serves tea at his small teahouse in Iyidere, in the Black Sea province of Rize, ancestral home of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Photographer: Selcan Hacaoglu/Bloomberg

Rising Prices Defy Data and Stoke Anger in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends an AK Party meeting in Rize, Turkey, in September.

Source: Turkish Presidency/Getty Images

Neck-and-Neck

Osman Akkan at his makeshift roadside stall next to the Black Sea in Carsibasi has seen his income plummet as Turks cut back.

Photographer: Selcan Hacaoglu/Bloomberg

Turkey’s Erdogan Is Losing Support Where He Can Least Afford It An 800-kilometer journey from the president’s hometown to Turkey's capital, Ankara, shows his party is alienating voters ahead of elections in 2023.