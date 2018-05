Speaking about fall of Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar, Erdoğan called for working together to spoil the game of the "interest lobby" ahead of June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, and saying in his speech: "My brothers and sisters who have dollars [and] euros beneath their pillows, please change your money with the Turkish liras. We will break this game together."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Turks on Saturday to convert their dollar and euro savings into lira, as he sought to bolster the ailing currency which has lost some 20 percent of its value against the U.S. currency this year."My brothers who have dollars or euros under their pillow. Go and convert your money into lira. We will thwart this game together," Erdoğan said at a rally in the eastern city of Erzurum ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.In recent months, the Turkish lira has been losing ground to the U.S. dollar. The USD/TRY rate has risen nearly 20 percent since the beginning of this year.Last week, the dollar/lira rate hit an all-time high -- 4.93 -- just before the Central Bank raised interest rates, helping the lira gain ground. Last year, one dollar traded for 3.65 liras on average.Erdoğan also called on the financial sectors not to "play game" and "make manipulation", otherwise they have to pay "heavy price"."We see the game played [against the Turkish lira] and we are going over it with the tools in your hand."He also called on his countrymen to disregard rumors and to protect the Turkish lira.