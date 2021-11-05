Artist impression of the future OPV design for the Nigerian Navy - Dearsan photo
Turkey’s Dearsan Shipyard To Build 2 OPVs For The Nigerian Navy
According to Dearsan's post on Linkedin on 3 October, the Turkish shipyard has secured an agreement with the Nigerian Navy to build two offshore patrol vessels.
Naval News Staff 05 Nov 2021
Dearsan stated on the social media:
The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the Nigerian Navy within 37 months.“Our Shipyard will build 2 units of 76 m OPV (76 meter Offshore Patrol Vessel) within the scope of the contract signed with the Nigerian Navy. The OPV’s, which have been configured in line with the Nigerian Navy requirements, will be designed and build entirely within our shipyard’s capabilities and equipped with indigenous systems.”
The ships will be outfitted with indigenous sensors and systems, according to the agreement, but the details of the systems and subcontractors have not been disclosed by the signatories.
Speaking on the occasion of the event, the Chief of the Nigerian Navy, Admiral Awwal Gambo, stated that the contract signing ceremony was another milestone achievement by the Nigerian Navy in the fleet renewal effort towards realizing the 2021-2030 Strategic Plan.
Admiral Gambo recalled that Nigerian Navy has in the last couple of months brought to bear its dominant status in the region by sustaining an aggressive presence in the nation’s maritime environment, leading to drastic reduction in acts of criminality in the domain. This development he added has been acknowledged by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in its Global Piracy Report of 14 July 2021, indicating the lowest total of piracy and armed attacks against ships in 27 years.
The Admiral also emphasized the importance of these vessels to carry out maritime interdiction operations, surveillance and special forces operations as well as provide naval fire support to land forces, saying:
“The OPVs will also be capable of conducting search and rescue operations, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling and anti-drug trafficking operations and disaster relief operations among others.”
The Chief Executive Officer of Dearsan, Mr Murat Gordi, pointed out that this project will further strengthen ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Turkey through the provision of added value in technological transfer and expertise.
DEARSAN Shipyard is regarded as one of the largest shipbuilders in Turkey. The company was established in 1980 and has been manufacturing naval boats since 2007. Dearsan delivered 16 Tuzla-class patrol boats to the Turkish Navy in a four-year period, as well as ten Serhet-class patrol boats to Turkmenistan, an improved version of the Tuzla-class.
As Naval News reported before, the Turkmen Armed Forces commissioned its first Turkmen-class corvette, the “Deniz Han,” built by a joint venture of Dearsan and Gulhan Shipyards.
About Dearsan’s OPV 76:
The OPV 76 was designed to operate on various missions mainly anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, naval gunfire support, assymetric warfare and counter-piracy operations. The hull of the ship is built from AH-36 steel and superstructure is Sealium.
The OPV 76 is 78.6 meters long and 11 meters wide. The draft of the ship is 2.9 meters and the displacement is about 1200 tons. It can reach a top speed of 26 knots, and has a range of 3000 nautical miles with economical speed. The ship can be operated by a crew of 46.
Weapons:
- 76 mm. Leonardo Super Rapid Gun
- 40 mm. Leonardo Light Naval Gun
- 2 x 12.7 mm. Stabilized Automatic Machine Gun
- 2 x 12.7 mm. Manuel Use Machine Gun
- 2 x 2 SAM SIMBAD RC (MBDA)
Propulsion & Electric System
- Main Engines : 4 x MAN 18VP185 Diesel Engines
- Propulsion : CPP
- Generator Set : 3 x Diesel Generator