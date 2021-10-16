What's new

Turkey's budget balance deficit down to $7.5B in January-September

Budget revenues, expenditures increase by 35.8% and 20.7%, respectively
Gokhan Ergocun |15.10.2021

By Gokhan Ergocun
ISTANBUL
Turkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of 61.09 billion Turkish liras ($7.5 billion) in the January-September period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.
The figure was down from a deficit of 140.59 billion Turkish liras ($20.9 billion) in the same period last year.
Turkey's budget revenues increased by 35.8% year-on-year to 990.55 billion liras ($122.2 billion) in the first nine months of this year.
The country's budget expenditures totaled 1.05 trillion liras ($129.7 billion) from January to September, up 20.7% from a year ago.
The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a surplus of 81.2 billion liras ($10 billion) over the same period, while it posted a deficit of $32.7 billion ($4.85 billion) in the same period last year.
Tax revenues totaled 808.4 billion liras ($99.8 billion), while interest payments amounted to 142.27 billion liras ($17.56 billion) in the same period.
One US dollar traded for nearly 8.1 liras on average this January-September and 6.73 liras in the same period last year.

Monthly figures
In September alone, the budget balance of the central government registered a deficit of some 23.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.76 billion), down from 29.66 billion liras ($3.94 billion) in the same month of last year.
Budget revenues were 117.9 billion liras ($13.8 billion) last month, rising 49.4% on a yearly basis.
Turkey's budget expenditures increased 30.3% from August 2020 to 141.5 billion liras ($16.58 billion) last month.
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 8.53 in September 2021 and 7.52 in the same month last year.
Superpower turkiye is entered in the list of shame: global money laundering countries list-
along with countries such as Albania,Zambia,Uganda, Syria, South Sudan and Yemen according to Finacial times.

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com

This would be a cosniderable hit on their multi-attacked economy.

But how a superpower (according to mme ) could be in this list?

www.wionews.com

FATF may put Turkey on 'grey list' over money laundering and terror financing: Report

According to a report, Turkey may be “greylisted” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since it has reportedly failed to combat terrorist financing and money laundering. The Financial Times reported that that global financial watchdog may approve the decision to put Turkey on the "grey list".
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com

Also you insist that you fight terrorism but you fund terrorism ( the kind of terror u like it) according to this reliable list. What a pity a superpower to wash money and fund terrorists.

At least ottoman empire used to have a prestige and honesty. This is a shame.
 
