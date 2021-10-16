Turkey’s budget balance deficit down to $7.5B in January-September

Gokhan Ergocun |15.10.2021By Gokhan ErgocunTurkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of 61.09 billion Turkish liras ($7.5 billion) in the January-September period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.The figure was down from a deficit of 140.59 billion Turkish liras ($20.9 billion) in the same period last year.Turkey's budget revenues increased by 35.8% year-on-year to 990.55 billion liras ($122.2 billion) in the first nine months of this year.The country's budget expenditures totaled 1.05 trillion liras ($129.7 billion) from January to September, up 20.7% from a year ago.The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a surplus of 81.2 billion liras ($10 billion) over the same period, while it posted a deficit of $32.7 billion ($4.85 billion) in the same period last year.Tax revenues totaled 808.4 billion liras ($99.8 billion), while interest payments amounted to 142.27 billion liras ($17.56 billion) in the same period.One US dollar traded for nearly 8.1 liras on average this January-September and 6.73 liras in the same period last year.In September alone, the budget balance of the central government registered a deficit of some 23.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.76 billion), down from 29.66 billion liras ($3.94 billion) in the same month of last year.Budget revenues were 117.9 billion liras ($13.8 billion) last month, rising 49.4% on a yearly basis.Turkey's budget expenditures increased 30.3% from August 2020 to 141.5 billion liras ($16.58 billion) last month.The USD/TRY exchange rate was 8.53 in September 2021 and 7.52 in the same month last year.