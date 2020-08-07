Turkey’s ‘Blue Homeland’: striking a balance in the Eastern Mediterranean

The map shows the maritime area secured by the deal between Turkey and Libya in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.(TRTWorld)

The ongoing conflict in Syria, and the situation in Libya, are interlinked, according to the former ambassador. The Eastern Mediterranean question is just one important piece in what has become a regional three-dimensional chessboard.



“In the Middle East, there is no longer any stability, Turkey needs to settle these problems as soon as possible,” says the ambassador referring particularly to the Syrian and Libyan conflict.



Securing the stability in Turkey’s neighbourhood has also meant securing Turkey’s access to its territorial waters.



'Blue Homeland' map also known as 'Mavi Vatan' in Turkey.