Turkey's ASFAT will equip and modernize military factories in Azerbaijan

A contract was signed between the Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT) and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the contract, ASFAT will equip and modernize the Military Factories in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan.

The contract was signed between ASFAT General Manager Esad Akgün and Nakhchivan Army Deputy Commander Major General Rahim Ceferov.

The signing ceremony was held today at the headquarters of ASFAT in Ankara.

defensehere.com

Congratulations, One Nation, two Army :cheers:

This news may indirectly mean that the production of a large number of product groups produced in military factories and of which Azerbaijan is also a user, could be shifted to Azerbaijan.
 
