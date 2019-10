It is understood that Turkey is developing a new variant of Bora tactical ballistic missiles for naval applications and New Bora will have an active seeker head which will make it an effective ballistic missile system for anti-ship engagements. Current range of Bora missile with a 470kg warhead is around 300-350km. Bora-2 will be revealed soon and it is predicted Block-2 variant will reach 500 + km ranges. A tactical ballistic missile with hypersonic speeds delivering 500kg of warhead to a ship's hull will pose a serious challenge to any power posing a threat to Turkey's benefits in the Turkish seas.