Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Air Warfare
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Turkey’s Akinci drone sets a new record at more than 38,000 feet
Thread starter
CrazyZ
Start date
24 minutes ago
CrazyZ
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,589
2
4,638
Country
Location
24 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
R
Pakistani Passport Rankings Plummets Below Somalia the Sad Saga Continues
Latest: Robbie
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
First school for Transgenders has been established
Latest: Imran Khan
3 minutes ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Why should Pakistan take back convicted British paedophiles?
Latest: DESERT FIGHTER
6 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
G
Independence Day bloodbath: 142 people are killed in 379 shootings across the US during July Fourth weekend as celebrations turned violent
Latest: Globenim
6 minutes ago
World Affairs
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) updates
Latest: ghazi52
8 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army Major Secures First Position in Foreign JCSC
Latest: Windjammer
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: ghazi52
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Chief of the Army Staff | General Qamar Javed Bajwa's Desk.
Latest: ghazi52
41 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
K
Featured
Pakistani Navy confirms Brazilian jetliner will replace Orion patrol aircraft
Latest: kursed
46 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
BLA - Hyrbaryar Marri's profile
Latest: Sifar zero
59 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
R
Pakistani Passport Rankings Plummets Below Somalia the Sad Saga Continues
Latest: Robbie
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Why should Pakistan take back convicted British paedophiles?
Latest: DESERT FIGHTER
6 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) updates
Latest: ghazi52
8 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Electric motorcycles in Pakistan
Latest: swnjo
10 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Images | Pakistan in the Mirror of History.
Latest: ghazi52
13 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
Turkey’s Akinci drone sets a new record at more than 38,000 feet
Latest: CrazyZ
24 minutes ago
Air Warfare
P
Turkey new heavy chopper T-929
Latest: princefaisal
Yesterday at 11:00 PM
Air Warfare
Submarine Guide: Chinese Navy's Latest Type-039C Yuan Class
Latest: Muhammad Omar
Yesterday at 9:52 PM
Naval Warfare
Germany seals deal for two U212CD submarines
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 8:24 PM
Naval Warfare
50 dead, in Philippines worst military air disaster.
Latest: SpaceMan18
Yesterday at 4:24 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Sineva
8 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
J
Taliban in Afghanistan can no longer affect Kashmir and Pakistan should know it
Latest: Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
10 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Taliban Find Reconnaisance Drones Key to Success
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
15 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Hungary signs deal for yearly intake of 130 Bangladeshi students with full scholarship
Latest: Bilal9
15 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as U.S. leaves
Latest: CrazyZ
15 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Air Warfare
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom