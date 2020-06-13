Turkey’s Air Force Is Obsolete, Warns New Study

retaxis said: valid point never the less. Turkey needs to replace the lost F-35s Click to expand...

The sensor suites of the J20 are still unknown & a closely guarded secret. J31 is even more secretive. f35's only have their sensor suites that make it somewhat unique. Turkey is taking strides in getting close to China & I'm sure that they have transferred a lot of their knowledge about the f35 sensors to both the Chinese & the russians since Turkey was involved in the entire f35 project hence their familiarity with the sensor suites.