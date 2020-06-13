What's new

Turkey’s Air Force Is Obsolete, Warns New Study

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
712
3
728
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
Turkey’s Air Force Is Obsolete, Warns New Study

Michael Peck
May 4, 2021,08:00am EDT

Turkey’s air force is becoming obsolete, according to a new Turkish study.

“Turkey and the Turkish Air Force’s air warfare capabilities face a serious test over the next 10 to 20 years,” writes Can Kasapoglu, director of the security and defense program at Turkish think tank EDAM, who authored the report.

Kasapoglu describes the weakness of Turkish airpower as a “techno-generation problem.” The Turkish Air Force’s fourth-generation F-16s and third-generation F-4s – which are essentially Cold War aircraft – are reaching the end of their lifespans. Turkish plans to replace them with 100 fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighters have collapsed after Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program amid U.S. anger over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. Meanwhile, Turkey’s rivals – including Greece and Israel – are receiving F-35s, or generation 4.5 fighters like France’s Rafale.

“If an intermediate solution is not found, Turkish air power will fall behind world trends,” Kasapoglu warns.

The report suggests that giving up the F-35 in favor of S-400 missiles was a bad bargain. “Turkey’s defense planning and national security requirements, are not suitable for a SAM-intensive force structure. The S-400 strategic SAM system, which has just entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, will not perform at the desired level due to the shortcomings in the network-centered architecture.”

Nor are armed drones a substitute for the F-35. Turkey has garnered a reputation as a drone power after Turkey-made TB2 and Israeli-made Harop drones decimated Armenian troops and armored vehicles during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. But EDAM rejects the idea that drones can substitute for advanced manned aircraft. “Although there is a potential for change within the scope of artificial intelligence and algorithmic warfare, air warfare parameters are still shaped around manned platforms.”

That leaves the TF-X project to develop a homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter by 2029. But problems finding a suitable engine from overseas manufacturers “may extend the time needed to enter the inventory,” noted EDAM.

It’s not just Turkey’s air force that will feel the loss of the F-35. The loss jeopardizes the Turkish Navy’s plans for an amphibious assault ship – essentially a light aircraft carrier — equipped with short-takeoff and vertical landing F-35Bs, according to EDAM.

The study also warns of Turkish weakness in air and missiles defense. Turkish forces in northern Syria have been bombed by Syrian and Russian aircraft, while United Arab Emirates jets reportedly struck a Turkish airbase in Libya in 2020 after Turkish forces intervened in the Libyan civil war. “The air defense of the Turkish Armed Forces’ forward-deployed combat elements and cross-border bases is becoming an increasingly serious requirement in the lessons learned from the Libyan and Syrian experience,” says EDAM.

Turkey is also surrounded by nations with ballistic missiles, including Syria, Armenia, Iran and Russia. Even here, losing the F-35 is a problem: the stealth jet and its advanced sensors could play a vital role in missile defense, both as an interceptor and by conducting strikes against missile launchers, the study says.

The report makes clear that Turkey has only one real solution to maintain its airpower. “Turkey should return to its priority as the F-35 program. The mentioned policy advice is of great importance both for the combat capabilities of the Turkish Air Force and for the technological and economic gains and employment capacity of the Turkish defense industry.”

www.forbes.com

Turkey’s Air Force Is Obsolete, Warns New Study

America won't sell F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey. Can Turkey find a replacement?
www.forbes.com
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,075
-2
13,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
it's high time that Turkey switch over to Chinese & Russian aircrafts. Any combination of JF17s, J10Cs, J15s, J20s, J31s, SU35s & SU57s will bring the TuAF heads & shoulders above any air force in the region including greece, isreal & the u.s.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,075
-2
13,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
retaxis said:
valid point never the less. Turkey needs to replace the lost F-35s
Click to expand...
The sensor suites of the J20 are still unknown & a closely guarded secret. J31 is even more secretive. f35's only have their sensor suites that make it somewhat unique. Turkey is taking strides in getting close to China & I'm sure that they have transferred a lot of their knowledge about the f35 sensors to both the Chinese & the russians since Turkey was involved in the entire f35 project hence their familiarity with the sensor suites.
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
11,737
61
13,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Homajon said:
The report suggests that giving up the F-35 in favor of S-400 missiles was a bad bargain. “Turkey’s defense planning and national security requirements, are not suitable for a SAM-intensive force structure. The S-400 strategic SAM system, which has just entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, will not perform at the desired level due to the shortcomings in the network-centered architecture.”
Click to expand...
This.

I pointed out this on a consistent basis on this forum.

GumNaam said:
it's high time that Turkey switch over to Chinese & Russian aircrafts. Any combination of JF17s, J10Cs, J15s, J20s, J31s, SU35s & SU57s will bring the TuAF heads & shoulders above any air force in the region including greece, isreal & the u.s.
Click to expand...
1. China will not export J-20 anytime soon.
2. J-31 is in prototyping stage.
3. The best Turkey can have from Russia is Su-57 which is not at par with top-of-the-line Western options.

If Turkey and USA are unable to sort out their differences then Turkey will have to manage with home-grown solutions whatever they may be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Test7
A Look at Ongoing MBT Upgrades & New MBT Programs in the Western World
Replies
0
Views
11K
Test7
Test7
monitor
Towards a Turkish Type Aircraft Carrier with Examples
Replies
0
Views
1K
monitor
monitor
dBSPL
Turkish Navy’s Current Fleet and the Role of Turkish Naval Industrial Capabilities
2
Replies
15
Views
3K
CAN_TR
CAN_TR
The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Rajput_Pakistani
1971 Crisis : THE GREAT CENTO LET DOWN
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
wiseone2
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom