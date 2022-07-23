What's new

Turkey's 2003 attempt to instigate unrest in Kirkuk

Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 20, 2018
3,991
-8
4,429
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq

Hood event - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The Hood event (Turkish: Çuval Olayı) was an incident on July 4, 2003 following the 2003 American invasion of Iraq where a group of Turkish military personnel operating in northern Iraq were captured, led away with hoods over their heads, and interrogated by the United States military. American soldiers seized 15 kg of explosives, sniper rifles, grenades and maps of Kirkuk, with circles drawn around positions near the governor's building when they raided Turkish offices in Sulaimaniya. The soldiers were released after sixty hours, after Turkey protested to the United States. A Kurdish intelligence official claimed that the Turkish soldiers had been linked to a plot to assassinate the newly elected governor of Kirkuk to destabilise the region so that Turkish forces would be needed to restore order.[1]

Though neither side ever apologized, a US-Turkish commission set up to investigate the incident later issued a joint statement of regret.[2] In addition, US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld wrote a letter to the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressing sorrow over the incident.[3] The Hood event damaged diplomatic relations between Turkey and the United States and marked a low point in US-Turkish relations. While the incident received comparatively little coverage in the United States, it was a major event in Turkey, many of whose citizens saw it as a deliberate insult and nicknamed it "The Hood event".

1658584204676.png




--

Any thoughts on the evil Erdogan

Very shameful, to infiltrate and instigate problems in Arab countries after the US attacks them.

Turkey has done so in Iraq, Libya, Syria.

Hosting NATO bases, then letting the white man attack Muslim countries so it can attempt its ottoman influence.

I would like to say that this is very gay, almost as gay as the Istanbul pride parade.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
4,955
-1
4,375
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
I remember that time. Metal Firtina,Kurtlar Vadisi Irak...anti-American sentiment was at its highest in Turkey.
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 20, 2018
3,991
-8
4,429
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Foinikas said:
I remember that time. Metal Firtina,Kurtlar Vadisi Irak...anti-American sentiment was at its highest in Turkey.
Click to expand...

Yes because they think they reserve such rights, these monkeys lol.

If it wasn't for the Americans and their wars in 1991 and 2003, Saddam would've ripped Turkey a new asshole as well.

Then we will see all those semi-babushkas crying SeHitLeR AnNem.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Iraq condemns Turkey’s invasion
2
Replies
26
Views
950
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
dBSPL
Mine clearance operations begin on Turkish-Armenian border
Replies
2
Views
129
dBSPL
dBSPL
D
Turkey. The Arms Industry on the Fast Track to Autonomy
Replies
1
Views
311
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
D
Turkey sends Rolls-Royce another pitch to co-produce engines for the TF-X jet
2
Replies
15
Views
923
satyamev
satyamev
D
Turkey plans to raise its exports to 500 billion dollars by 2023
Replies
0
Views
93
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom