Turkey's 2003 attempt to instigate unrest in Kirkuk

Foinikas said: I remember that time. Metal Firtina,Kurtlar Vadisi Irak...anti-American sentiment was at its highest in Turkey. Click to expand...

Yes because they think they reserve such rights, these monkeys lol.If it wasn't for the Americans and their wars in 1991 and 2003, Saddam would've ripped Turkey a new asshole as well.Then we will see all those semi-babushkas crying SeHitLeR AnNem.