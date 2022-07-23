Turkey's 2003 attempt to instigate unrest in Kirkuk

Saddam Hussein
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 20, 2018
- 3,991
- -8
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Hood event (Turkish: Çuval Olayı) was an incident on July 4, 2003 following the 2003 American invasion of Iraq where a group of Turkish military personnel operating in northern Iraq were captured, led away with hoods over their heads, and interrogated by the United States military. American soldiers seized 15 kg of explosives, sniper rifles, grenades and maps of Kirkuk, with circles drawn around positions near the governor's building when they raided Turkish offices in Sulaimaniya. The soldiers were released after sixty hours, after Turkey protested to the United States. A Kurdish intelligence official claimed that the Turkish soldiers had been linked to a plot to assassinate the newly elected governor of Kirkuk to destabilise the region so that Turkish forces would be needed to restore order.[1]
Though neither side ever apologized, a US-Turkish commission set up to investigate the incident later issued a joint statement of regret.[2] In addition, US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld wrote a letter to the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressing sorrow over the incident.[3] The Hood event damaged diplomatic relations between Turkey and the United States and marked a low point in US-Turkish relations. While the incident received comparatively little coverage in the United States, it was a major event in Turkey, many of whose citizens saw it as a deliberate insult and nicknamed it "The Hood event".
--
Any thoughts on the evil Erdogan
Very shameful, to infiltrate and instigate problems in Arab countries after the US attacks them.
Turkey has done so in Iraq, Libya, Syria.
Hosting NATO bases, then letting the white man attack Muslim countries so it can attempt its ottoman influence.
I would like to say that this is very gay, almost as gay as the Istanbul pride parade.