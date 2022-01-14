What's new

Turkey won't allow terrorist acts targeting China on Turkish soil: MOFA

14:14, 14-Jan-2022

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday answered questions about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's recent visit to China, and said Çavuşoğlu promised not to allow violent terrorist acts targeting China or anti-China activities that harm China's territorial integrity on Turkish soil.

