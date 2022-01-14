beijingwalker
Turkey won't allow terrorist acts targeting China on Turkish soil: MOFA
14:14, 14-Jan-2022
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday answered questions about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's recent visit to China, and said Çavuşoğlu promised not to allow violent terrorist acts targeting China or anti-China activities that harm China's territorial integrity on Turkish soil.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday answered questions about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's recent visit to China, and said Çavuşoğlu promised not to allow violent terrorist acts targeting China or anti-China activities that harm China's territorial integrity on Turkish soil.