Turkey will do everyting to protect its own territorial integrity from The US and The US backed Terrorist Pkk-Ypg

today President ERDOGAN said that We will clean Afrin , Manbij and in northern Syria as far east as Iraq from the Terrorists



and Turkey is global partner of the F35 JSF project .... nothing else to buy weapons from The US

and UK,France,Italy dont give a sht to the US



Turkey has signed agreement with Italy to develop TAI T129 Attack Helicopter

Turkey has signed agreement with Spain ( transfer technology for Juan Carlos class LHD )

Turkey has signed agreement with UK to develop TAI TFX 5th gen Fighter Jet

Turkey has signed agreement with France and Italy to develop Air Defense System









and Turkey has enough money to buy most modern weapons such as Russian S400 Air Defense Missile



The US blocked to sale kits for Smart Bombs to Turkey but TURKEY has developed HGK,KGK,TEBER Kits for Smart Bombs

The US blocked to sale UCAV to Turkey but TURKEY has developed Bayraktar TB-2 and ANKA UCAVs





Turkey has developed its own weapons to replace German , Israeli and American weapons



-- MPT-76 Rifle to replace German G-3-HK3 Rifles

-- OMTAS Anti Tank Missile to replace German MILAN and American TOW Anti Tank Missiles

-- T-155 Howitzer to replace American M-52T and M110A2 Howitzers

-- TRG-300 Guided MLRS to replace American M-270 MLRS

-- J600T and KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missiles to replace American ATACMS Tactical Ballistic Missile



-- ALTAY Tank ( on the way ) to replace German Leopard2 and American M-60A3 Tanks



-- SOM Cruise Missile to replace Israeli POPEYE and American AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missiles

-- ATMACA Anti Ship Missile to replace American HARPOON Anti Ship Missile

-- MIZRAK Missile to replace American HELLFIRE Missile

-- HGK,KGK,TEBER Kits for Smart Bombs to replace American JDAM

-- CIRIT 70mm laser guided Rocket ( only a few in the World )

-- KORAL Radar Electronic Warfare System ( only a few in the World )



-- KORKUT 35mm SPAAG

-- HISAR Air Defense System to replace American HAWK XXI Air Defense System

-- ASELPOD Targeting Pod to replace American Sniper-x and Israeli Litening Targeting Pods

-- MEHPOD Jamming Pod ( only a few in the World )

-- ASELSAN Airborne Stand off Jammer ( only a few in the World )



-- TAI ANKA UAV-UCAV to replace Israeli HERON UAV

-- TAI T-129 Attack Helicopter ( with Italy ) to replace American AH-1P Cobra and AH-1W Super Cobra

-- TAI T-625 Utility Helicopter ( first flight by 2018 ) to replace American Bell UH-1 Helicopter



-- BAYRAKTAR class LST

-- ADA class Corvette

-- MILGEM-I class Frigate ( under construction ) to replace German MEKO-200 class Frigate



-- ORKA Lightweight Torpedo to replace American MK-54 Torpedo

-- AKYA Heavyweight Torpedo replace German DM2A4 Torpedo

-- TORK Anti Torpedo Torpedo ( only a few in the World )





also under development Projects in the next 10 years



-- TAI TFX 5th gen Fighter Jet ( with British BAE Systems ) to replace American F-16C/D

-- TF-2000 class Frigate to replace American OHP class Frigate

-- MILDEN class Submarine to replace German Type-209 class Submarine

-- HISAR-U Long range and high altitude Air Defense System

-- TUFAN Electromagnetic Railgun ( only a few in the World )

-- Aselsan and Tubitak High energy LASER ( only a few in the World )

-- GEZGIN Naval based Cruise Missile

-- GOKTUG Air to Air Missiles

-- AKBABA Anti radiotion Missile

-- GaN based Airborne AESA Radar for Fighter Jets

-- 450km CAFRAD GaN based AESA Radar for TF-2000 Frigate project

-- 600km Early Warning AESA Radar

-- TAI ATAK-2 Attack Helicopter with Turkish TEI TS-1400 Engine

-- TAI 10 Ton class Utility Helicopter

-- TAI AKINCI HALE UCAV

-- TAI HURJET Trainer and close-air support Fighter Jet

-- 1000-2000km BORA Ballistic Missile

