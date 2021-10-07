What's new

Turkey wants to buy 40 new F-16 block70 and 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard

MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
The Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard


-- 40 new F-16 block70
-- 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard



F-16 Block70

-- APG-83 AESA radar ... ( The APG-83 provides F-16s with 5th Generation fighter radar capabilities )
-- New avionics architecture
-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite
-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD) which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots on a high-resolution 6”x 8” screen
-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)
-- The Night Vision Imaging System
-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II
-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod
-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
-- Conformal fuel tanks
-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours
-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrust

1633595525609.png


en.protothema.gr

Turkish wants new F-16 Vipers & modernization of existing fighters in a strategic reaction to Greece’s moves

Will the US sell the Vipers to Turkey & what repercussions will that have on the Greek-American MDCA agreement that is being negotiated
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr
 
Last edited:
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,062
1
961
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Interesting development. But how? Biden and his administration will tell Erdy to get rid of the S-400s and stop getting stuff from Putin.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
UKBengali said:
Why would Turkey need US AESA radar to modernise 80 of its F-16s?

I hope its own AESA radar programme has not had a set-back.
Click to expand...

Turkey has its own AESA Radar and EW Suite for OZGUR ( Free ) modernization of the 35 F-16 block30s
35 F-16 block30s will be modernized by Turkish Systems to be free (

by 2022 Indigenous AESA radar is planned to use on the F-16 Block 30 Fighter Jets

F-16 block30 OGZUR project

It is aimed to equip 35 F-16 Block 30 Fighter Jets with a unique mission computer with national avionics and national OFP software


-- The service life of F-16 Block 30 extended from 8.000 hours to 12000 hours
-- National Friend-Foe Identification (IFF) System
-- National AESA Radar
-- National Mission Computer
-- Multifunction Cockpit Center Display Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display
-- Fuel Hydraulic Gauge
-- Inertial Navigation System
-- Engine Indicator Display
-- National Sound Safety Device
-- Digital Camouflage





but F-16 VIPER is American modernization to use only American Systems
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,062
1
961
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
It's funny because once again,it shows Erdogan's character and mindset:

He stubbornly refused to throw away the S-400s and stop his approach to Russia.He mocked the Americans about it.

When he came back from NY,he was angry because Biden didn't even meet him and then he announced he would buy a second batch of S-400s and also jet fighters,submarines,aircraft engines,aircraft and other equipment from Russia. He met with Putin and came back disappointed.

And now,after boasting that they would upgrade the F-16s on their own...they try to appease the Americans and find a realistic solution to the THKs problems.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
Will Biden Administration agree?
Click to expand...

why not ?

USA did not sale PATRIOT to Turkey and Turkey bought S400 from Russia

if USA again doesnt sell F-16V to Turkey then USA will not have right to say anything about possible Fighter Jet sale from Russia for the Turkish Airforce


USA says the S-400 can collect valuable electronic intelligence on the West’s newest jet F-35 but F-16 has no this situation
 
Last edited:
DJ_Viper

DJ_Viper

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
1,635
2
1,962
Country
United States
Location
United States
MMM-E said:
The Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard


-- 40 new F-16 block70
-- 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard



F-16 Block70

-- APG-83 AESA radar ... ( The APG-83 provides F-16s with 5th Generation fighter radar capabilities )
-- New avionics architecture
-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite
-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD) which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots on a high-resolution 6”x 8” screen
-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)
-- The Night Vision Imaging System
-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II
-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod
-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
-- Conformal fuel tanks
-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours
-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrust

View attachment 782689

en.protothema.gr

Turkish wants new F-16 Vipers & modernization of existing fighters in a strategic reaction to Greece’s moves

Will the US sell the Vipers to Turkey & what repercussions will that have on the Greek-American MDCA agreement that is being negotiated
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr
Click to expand...

This is the reality ladies and gentlemen. At the end of the day, all sensible nation's turn to the US military hardware due to advance capabilities, very high MTBF, and best buy for the cost. I respect Turkey for making a sensible decision coming back to it's old friends and hopefully forming ties again that have been damaged.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
DJ_Viper said:
This is the reality ladies and gentlemen. At the end of the day, all sensible nation's turn to the US military hardware due to advance capabilities, very high MTBF, and best buy for the cost. I respect Turkey for making a sensible decision coming back to it's old friends and hopefully forming ties again that have been damaged.
Click to expand...

Turkey paid $1,4 billion to The US to buy F-35s

İf no F-35 then F-16V for $1,4 billion

Turkey always said OBAMA ,TRUMP and BIDEN that Turkey may buy PATRIOT Air Defense System if allowed by US Congress

but USA did not sale PATRIOT to Turkey and Turkey bought S400 from Russia


even TRUMP said Turkey was treated unfairly by the OBAMA administration when he sought to buy an American PATRIOT Air Defense System
 
Last edited:
LegionnairE

LegionnairE

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2010
4,960
-1
5,178
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Just came here to dunk on those idiots who said we didn't need F-35, we didn't need more planes, Greek Rafale meant nothing :D

What happened?

Going back to PKK supporting America to ask for more F16s? :D Clowns


At least I wanted to buy Gripen E
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
LegionnairE said:
Just came here to dunk on those idiots who said we didn't need F-35, we didn't need more planes, Greek Rafale meant nothing :D

What happened?

Going back to PKK supporting America to ask for more F16s? :D Clowns


At least I wanted to buy Gripen E
Click to expand...

İts a political move by Turkey
We will see now USA is lying or not

USA says the S-400 can collect valuable electronic intelligence on the West’s newest jet F-35 but F-16 has no this situation

Turkey paid $1,4 billion to The US to buy F-35s
İf no F-35 then F-16V for $1,4 billion



USA did not sale PATRIOT to Turkey and Turkey bought S400 from Russia

if USA again doesnt sell F-16V to Turkey then USA will not have right to say anything about possible Fighter Jet sale from Russia for the Turkish Airforce

if no F-16V too , then Nobody can say anything to Turkey why to buy 2nd batch of S400s from Russia



btw without American permission Sweden can not sale GRIPEN-E to Turkey
and Sweden is also PKK supporter
 
LegionnairE

LegionnairE

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2010
4,960
-1
5,178
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
MMM-E said:
İts a political move by Turkey
We will see now USA is lying or not

USA says the S-400 can collect valuable electronic intelligence on the West’s newest jet F-35 but F-16 has no this situation



USA did not sale PATRIOT to Turkey and Turkey bought S400 from Russia

if USA again doesnt sell F-16V to Turkey then USA will not have right to say anything about possible Fighter Jet sale from Russia for the Turkish Airforce

if no F-16V too , then Nobody can say anything to Turkey why to buy 2nd batch of S400s from Russia



btw without American permission Sweden can not sale GRIPEN-E to Turkey
and Sweden is also PKK supporter
Click to expand...
lol

"strategic move"

USA warned us many times that buying S-400 would result in getting kicked out of F-35 program. We accepted it.



People here were saying we don't need F35, what we have is enough :D We have Akıncı after all.

Bayraktar STRONK
Foinikas said:
It's funny because once again,it shows Erdogan's character and mindset:

He stubbornly refused to throw away the S-400s and stop his approach to Russia.He mocked the Americans about it.

When he came back from NY,he was angry because Biden didn't even meet him and then he announced he would buy a second batch of S-400s and also jet fighters,submarines,aircraft engines,aircraft and other equipment from Russia. He met with Putin and came back disappointed.

And now,after boasting that they would upgrade the F-16s on their own...they try to appease the Americans and find a realistic solution to the THKs problems.
Click to expand...

You're right, absolutely no backbone. Backpedaling at every turn.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,720
-11
6,991
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
LegionnairE said:
USA warned us many times that buying S-400 would result in getting kicked out of F-35 program. We accepted it.
Click to expand...

so what ? Turkey is not begging to The US for F-35s

I am saying again
Turkey paid $1,4 billion to The US to buy F-35s
İf no F-35 then F-16V for $1,4 billion

İts a very good political move by Turkey
We will see now USA is lying or not
if no F-16V too , then Nobody can say anything to Turkey why to buy 2nd batch of S400s from Russia
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
12,269
69
14,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MMM-E said:
The Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard


-- 40 new F-16 block70
-- 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard



F-16 Block70

-- APG-83 AESA radar ... ( The APG-83 provides F-16s with 5th Generation fighter radar capabilities )
-- New avionics architecture
-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite
-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD) which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots on a high-resolution 6”x 8” screen
-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)
-- The Night Vision Imaging System
-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II
-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod
-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
-- Conformal fuel tanks
-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours
-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrust

View attachment 782689

en.protothema.gr

Turkish wants new F-16 Vipers & modernization of existing fighters in a strategic reaction to Greece’s moves

Will the US sell the Vipers to Turkey & what repercussions will that have on the Greek-American MDCA agreement that is being negotiated
en.protothema.gr en.protothema.gr
Click to expand...
This is good decision to be honest.

Block 70/72 is the most advanced and capable solution in its class.

Turkey should also seek AIM-120D munition.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 0, Guests: 12)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom