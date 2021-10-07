Turkey wants to buy 40 new F-16 block70 and 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard

LegionnairE said:



What happened?



Going back to PKK supporting America to ask for more F16s? Clowns





İts a political move by TurkeyWe will see now USA is lying or notUSA says the S-400 can collect valuable electronic intelligence on the West’s newest jet F-35 but F-16 has no this situationTurkey paid $1,4 billion to The US to buy F-35sİf no F-35 then F-16V for $1,4 billionUSA did not sale PATRIOT to Turkey and Turkey bought S400 from Russiaif USA again doesnt sell F-16V to Turkey then USA will not have right to say anything about possible Fighter Jet sale from Russia for the Turkish Airforceif no F-16V too , then Nobody can say anything to Turkey why to buy 2nd batch of S400s from Russiabtw without American permission Sweden can not sale GRIPEN-E to Turkeyand Sweden is also PKK supporter