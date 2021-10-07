Turkey wants to buy 40 new F-16 block70 and 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard

The Turkish Ministry of Defense sent a Letter of Request (LoR) to the American government for the acquisition of 40 new F-16C/D Block 70 Viper Fighter Jets as well as the modernization of a total of 80 existing Turkish F-16s to the Viper standard
-- 40 new F-16 block70
-- 80 F-16 modernization to the Viper standard
F-16 Block70
-- APG-83 AESA radar ... ( The APG-83 provides F-16s with 5th Generation fighter radar capabilities )
-- New avionics architecture
-- New mission computer and electronic warfare suite
-- The new Center Pedestal Display (CPD) which provides critical tactical imagery to pilots on a high-resolution 6”x 8” screen
-- Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS)
-- The Night Vision Imaging System
-- The Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II
-- SNIPER Advanced Targeting Pod
-- IRST (Infrared Search and Track)
-- Conformal fuel tanks
-- Extended structural service life of 12,000 hours
-- General Electric F110-GE-132 Engine rated at 32,500 lbf (144 kN) of afterburning thrust
Turkish wants new F-16 Vipers & modernization of existing fighters in a strategic reaction to Greece’s moves
Will the US sell the Vipers to Turkey & what repercussions will that have on the Greek-American MDCA agreement that is being negotiated
