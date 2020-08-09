Turkey unveils new type electric powered excavator

KOCAELI, TURKEY - AUGUST 09: Hidromec Hicon 7W electric indigenous excavator developed at Gebze TUBITAK Compound is displayed ahead of opening ceremony of TUBITAK Centers of Excellence in Kocaeli, Turkey on August 09, 2020. The Hicon 7W, which has been described as economic, smart and eco-friendly, made its debut at Bauma 2019 and, due to having zero-emissions, is well suited to confined urban construction sites which usually have restrictions on emissions. https://industryeurope.com/sectors/...-electric-excavator-wins-german-design-award/ One of the Hicon 7W's standout safety features is a screen on the vehicle's rear that displays information to people behind it. The latest award will sit well on Hidromek's trophy shelf alongside the company's 17 other awards, which include the German Design Award 2018 for its HMK 640 WL wheeled loader, and the 'Special Mention' in the 2017 awards for the HMK 600 MG motor grader. Hicon 7W can be operated 8 hours long and takes 3,5 hours to fully charge it -1,5 hours with fast charge-. Batteries and electric motor also manufactured in Turkey along side software and other hardwares. Turkish government heavily supports the initiatives in the field of electric vehicles and renewable energy. Another electric powered car brand TOGG also unveiled new SUV and sedan models recently.