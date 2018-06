Turkey under pressure? The defense ministers of Israel, Cyprus and Greece meet again. Also on the agenda is a meeting of defense companiesCyprus Defense Minister Savas Angelides said he and his Greek and Israeli colleagues, Panos Kamenos and Avigdor Lieberman, will discuss "regional security, possible areas of cooperation between the three countries and further advancement of military cooperation"Ami Rukhas Domba 21/06/2018 Contact authorprintsend to a friendA + A-sizeShare onShare onThe forum of defense ministers of Israel, Cyprus and Greece will convene again this coming Friday, according to cyprus-mail. On the agenda is the Turkish threat and the security fear of developing a joint energy transport infrastructure. The meeting will be held in Larnaca this coming Friday.Cyprus Defense Minister Sabas Angelides said that he and his Greek and Israeli colleagues, Panos Kamenos and Avigdor Lieberman, will discuss "regional security, possible areas of cooperation between the three countries and further advancement of our military cooperation, which already exists through joint exercises, and On expanding this cooperation to issues related to cyber protection and search and rescue. "He stressed that the goal is to create stability in the region, adding that this will happen through continuous cooperation aimed at promoting welfare and development through regional cooperation with other neighboring countries. He specifically addressed the promotion of marine security and around energy sources, noting that there may be some joint projects in the future.Angelides said that an event involving small and medium-sized companies from the three countries involved in the field of defense will take place in Nicosia on June 21 and 22.Referring to the question, he said that there is also tripartite cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on security matters, and that Cyprus and Greece can also create these three-pronged security projects with Lebanon and Jordan.