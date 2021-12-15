Battlion25
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 18, 2021
- 1,628
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after talks in Dubai
Editorial Staff December 15, 2021 International News No Comments
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE prime minister, as the rivals ramp up diplomacy to restore ties strained by years. hostility.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, the region’s trade and tourism hub.
The visit comes after Turkey and the UAE signed accords and deals last month during talks in Ankara, in a move President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would usher in a “new era” in relations.
The Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, met with Cavusoglu to talk about “strengthening UAE-Turkey cooperation and developing frameworks.” to cooperate in all areas of common interest. .”
On Tuesday, Cavusoglu met Turkish businessmen in Dubai, who he says “play a major role in developing commercial ties with the UAE”. He said after meeting Sheikh Mohammed that Turkey and the UAE “will further develop our economic and trade relations”.
Relations between Turkey and the UAE are tense over the role played by radical groups in the turmoil following the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and the countries have been on opposite sides of the conflict in Libya.
Ankara had previously accused the UAE of financing a failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 and of causing chaos in the region with its involvement in Yemen, while Abu Dhabi criticized Turkey’s military operations in the region.
As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also begun to mend ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but those talks have produced little public improvement. Abu Dhabi has also accelerated momentum to alleviate regional conflicts and refocus the economy.
Erdogan has said he plans to visit Abu Dhabi in February.
Editorial Staff December 15, 2021 International News No Comments
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE prime minister, as the rivals ramp up diplomacy to restore ties strained by years. hostility.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, the region’s trade and tourism hub.
The visit comes after Turkey and the UAE signed accords and deals last month during talks in Ankara, in a move President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would usher in a “new era” in relations.
The Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, met with Cavusoglu to talk about “strengthening UAE-Turkey cooperation and developing frameworks.” to cooperate in all areas of common interest. .”
On Tuesday, Cavusoglu met Turkish businessmen in Dubai, who he says “play a major role in developing commercial ties with the UAE”. He said after meeting Sheikh Mohammed that Turkey and the UAE “will further develop our economic and trade relations”.
Relations between Turkey and the UAE are tense over the role played by radical groups in the turmoil following the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and the countries have been on opposite sides of the conflict in Libya.
Ankara had previously accused the UAE of financing a failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 and of causing chaos in the region with its involvement in Yemen, while Abu Dhabi criticized Turkey’s military operations in the region.
As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also begun to mend ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but those talks have produced little public improvement. Abu Dhabi has also accelerated momentum to alleviate regional conflicts and refocus the economy.
Erdogan has said he plans to visit Abu Dhabi in February.
Turkey, UAE Say They Want Deeper Cooperation, Trade After Talks In Dubai | X99News
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE
x99news.com