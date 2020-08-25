What's new

Turkey transports S-400 air defense system for Black Sea tests

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,090
13
22,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ANKARA, Turkey — The Turkish military transported Oct. 5-6 its first batch of the Russian-made S-400 to the Black Sea port of Sinop, where the country plans to test the long-range air defense system’s capabilities, a Turkish military source confirmed to Defense News.
The S-400 will be tested at the Sinop test field, and the city’s civil aviation authorities have banned all flights between Sinop and Unyem, east of the test field, at an altitude of less than 25,000 feet.
Officials reported the S-400 will be fired eastward during the tests.
The batteries were transported to Sinop on eight-wheel drive military trucks. Military officials said a batch of 10 U.K.-made Banshee target drones were also transported to Sinop for the tests.
Turkey first tested the S-400 air defense system on American-made F-16 fighter jets in November. The first batch of the system was delivered to Ankara in July 2019. Turkey and Russia are currently negotiating the purchase of a second batch based on co-production or off-the-shelf purchase with technology transfer.

Turkey agreed to the $2.5 billion S-400 acquisition at the end of 2017. It said it would activate the system in April 2020.
Under pressure from its NATO allies, most notably the United States, Turkey silently postponed the activation process, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the S-400 purchase, Washington has suspended Turkish partnership in the American-led, multinational Joint Strike Fighter program that builds the F-35 fighter jet. The U.S. also threatened to sanction Turkey if it activated the air defense system.

“When to activate … such a critical air defense system … that is a matter not to be disclosed to the public," said Ismail Demir, Turkey’s chief defense procurement official. “How much of the system has been activated? Such questions do not comply with a country’s geo-strategic deliberations.”

www.defensenews.com

Turkey transports S-400 air defense system for Black Sea tests

Turkey first tested the S-400 air defense system on American-made F-16 fighter jets in November.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com


*This is the first complete test outside Russia and will be part of live fire drill. @cabatli_53
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,927
13
26,356
Country
United States
Location
United States
Thanks to S-400, the Turkish engineers now have an understanding of the Russian way of solving the long range radar and AD missile problems. They have had an access to S-300 radar systems, which helped them to develop KORAL EW/A system. And, KORAL in turn does the background job for the spectacular "YouTube videos" from the Turkish UAVs destroying armored, AD, missile/rocket launchers etc. at will. S-400 immensely helps Turkey to develop their indigenous THAAD type all-inclusive and combo AD umbrella solution....

Again, thank you Putin....

*F-35s are the Trojan Horses to be purchased with your own money. Whoever buys the US defense products also takes her orders. In the USA, the divorce rate is ~70% with >50% of the kids born out of the wedlock
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

insight-out
HOW AMERICA’S EXPERIENCE WITH PAKISTAN CAN HELP IT DEAL WITH TURKEY
Replies
2
Views
285
Trango Towers
T
insight-out
Featured HOW AMERICA’S EXPERIENCE WITH PAKISTAN CAN HELP IT DEAL WITH TURKEY
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Major d1
Baltic States: Pentagon’s Training Grounds For Afghan and Future Wars.
Replies
0
Views
494
Major d1
Major d1
fatman17
NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Replies
0
Views
900
fatman17
fatman17
T
China has learned a lot from USAF.
2 3
Replies
42
Views
7K
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top