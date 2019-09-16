What's new

Turkey to use cargo drones for logistics, with production to begin in 2021

Prince Kassad

Apr 19, 2020
The Turkish military plans to use cargo drones to run its logistical operations, part of a wider effort to incorporate unmanned systems into its inventory.

Turkish Aerospace Industries developed the cargo drones, which are expected to support units in combat zones in and outside Turkey, such as northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The drone can reportedly carry 50 kilograms and is meant to provide logistic support for troops in combat zones, especially mountainous areas.

Turkey to use cargo drones for logistics, with production to begin in 2021

xbat

Sep 28, 2018
this is the right photo, system is the development of mosquito kit, TAI has been spent for a decade for unmanned helicopter
systems, if this baby become sucessfull , we can expect more serious developments.

 
