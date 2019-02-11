Turkey to Upgrade Bahrain's Cobra Attack Helicopters

Sulman Badshah said: can after the upgrade these Cobra will be able to fire UMTAS????? Click to expand...

First costumer of this missile is United Arab Emirate which signed agreement for 10,000 missiles. In recent months, Roketsan signed agreement with MBDA Deutschland to integrate Cirit for German Tiger copters. A similar agreement is also signed with Eurocopter to integarte Cirit for EC-635 copters.

To upgrade Bahraini attack helicopters, TAI signed agreement with Turkey's avionic/mission computer manufacturer institute, Aselsan, to integrate T129 Atak Mission Computer+Avionic solutions to Bahraini Cobras. This mission computer will allow Bahraini Cobras to use same missile payload of What T129 carries at present.In additions, Bahrain is in talk with Roketsan to integrate state of art Cirit missiles to their Cobras initially. Cirit is an 2,75 inch cost effective, proven missile system, developed to destroy light armoured vehicles from longer ranges. It is the first of its class in World. By the way, Cirit successfully engaged a moving target travelling at 60 km/h while the platform it was fired from was moving at 220 km/h (120 knots).Cockpit of Bahraini Cobras will look like that AH-1S upgraded by Aselsan/TAI.Cirit