Turkey to test indigenous engine for main battle tank Altay in April

The locally-made engine that will power Turkey’s domestic main battle tank (MBT) Altay has been put on the test bench and its tests are planned to start in April, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head Ismail Demir said on a televised program.
Demir said during a live broadcast with HaberTürk late Sunday that the engine is being developed by Turkish land vehicles manufacturer BMC under the BATU Power Group project. The national tank engine will be a 12-cylinder, V-type, water-cooled and turbodiesel power unit. The engine will produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 Nm of torque.
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed by media reports that Ankara considered a South Korean firm as an option for the purchase of an engine for its domestic MBT. A Bloomberg report said earlier this month that BMC, the Turkish company that undertaking the Altay project, came to an agreement with two South Korean companies, Doosan Infracore Co. and S&T Dynamics Co., for the engine and transmission. Still, according to the previous statements made by the SSB, the engine purchased from abroad will be used on the initial models of the tank and the following tanks are expected to be powered by the domestic engine.
Turkey initially kicked off the main battle tank project in 2007 however, problems in ascertaining a supply of engines prevented the project from moving forward as some European companies have refused to sell the powering unit.
Previously, the next-generation battle tank's prototype was to be powered by a 1,500 horsepower diesel engine from Germany's MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH. Germany's Rheinmetall has also established a joint venture with BMC aimed at establishing joint production of armored vehicles, particularly the main battle tank, Altay. However, the production and supply of the tank engine came to a halt following Berlin’s decision to limit arms exports to Turkey, a long-term NATO ally.
The German arms embargo came as a result of the flare-ups in Syria that have put weapons sales to Ankara under intense scrutiny. Germany has repeatedly announced that it limits arms sales after Turkey launched an anti-terrorist operation in northern Syria that targeted both Daesh terrorists and the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian branch, the YPG.
