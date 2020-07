Turkey to suspend research in waters disputed with Greece

In this photo taken Monday, July 27, 2020, Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean, Turkey. A top Turkish official said Tuesday that Turkey will suspend research for oil and gas exploration in disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his aides to "be constructive and put this on hold for some time," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.