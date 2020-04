You opened the topic because Erdogan competes with Iranian interests, primarily in Syria, and it bugs you, so you need to resort to character assassination of him. I am bothered how you don't get upset by Iranian leadership at all but everything else upsets you. Forget about Israel, how about Iraq or Yemen or Syria, you see nothing wrong whatsoever with Iran's policies in these nations.



And you see nothing wrong with Khameni who claims to be descendant of Prophet and claims himself as leader of Islam in Middle East. His ideology says you can ask Imam Mahdi for things and he will answer. He congrulate Imam Mahdi on 'marytrdom of Solimeni', implying that Imam Mahdi recieved him in Jannah and he was informed of this somehow(I'm guessing by the Imam himself):



Source: Khameni Twitter Page:



We congratulate Imam Mahdi (‘a.j.) & Soleimani’s pure soul& condole the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom. He was an eminent example of a person trained in Islam. He spent all his life in struggling for God. Martyrdom was the reward for his tireless efforts over the years./2







Whether they sold supplies to Israel or not, I don't know, but I know some of this supplies went to Gaza and West Bank. But it has to be sent to Israel first because they control borders and customs and nothing enters Gaza or West Bank without their permission.

Click to expand...