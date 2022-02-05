What's new

Turkey to start construction of Fast Attack Craft 55 prototype

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,906
85
61,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to information published by Daily Sabah on Janvier 31, 2022, Turkey will start the construction of a prototype ship within the scope of the Turkish-type assault boat project.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Fast Attack Craft 55 (Picture source: Sitta)

FAC55 is a vessel designed to perform sea warfare and patrol duties on the open seas, under heavy sea and weather conditions, equipped with gas türbine propulsion system, conforming naval norms/standards and classification rules.

With its capabilities, the FAC-55’s innovative design, goes one step further than similar platforms in the World, especially with its superior surface warfare effectiveness.

Reaching speeds beyond 55 knots on the sea, the displacement weight of this new type of fast attack craft is approximately 535 tonnes.

www.navyrecognition.com

Turkey to start construction of Fast Attack Craft 55 prototype

Turkey to start the construction of a prototype ship within the scope of the Fast Attack Craft 55.
www.navyrecognition.com www.navyrecognition.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkey Set To Export Patrol Vessels To Indonesia
Replies
1
Views
345
Indos
Indos
The SC
Morocco is negotiating with Turkey to buy 7 fast attack ships and a corvette
Replies
8
Views
656
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Bigger Business: Turkey Unveils F142 Frigate Design
Replies
2
Views
668
Battlion25
Battlion25
Zarvan
Ukraine Approves Framework Agreement With The UK
Replies
1
Views
77
Tshering22
Tshering22
Zarvan
Turkey Set To Export ULAQ Armed USV To Europe
Replies
2
Views
439
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom