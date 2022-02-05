Turkey to start construction of Fast Attack Craft 55 prototype Turkey to start the construction of a prototype ship within the scope of the Fast Attack Craft 55.

According to information published by Daily Sabah on Janvier 31, 2022, Turkey will start the construction of a prototype ship within the scope of the Turkish-type assault boat project.FAC55 is a vessel designed to perform sea warfare and patrol duties on the open seas, under heavy sea and weather conditions, equipped with gas türbine propulsion system, conforming naval norms/standards and classification rules.With its capabilities, the FAC-55’s innovative design, goes one step further than similar platforms in the World, especially with its superior surface warfare effectiveness.Reaching speeds beyond 55 knots on the sea, the displacement weight of this new type of fast attack craft is approximately 535 tonnes.