Turkey to stand by Pakistan at all world forums, says envoy

Pervaiz Khattak says Turkey and Pakistan are ‘two countries, one nation’

Pakistan was the only country for which Turks would have full faith always

For us, the Turks, that option is time-tested, signed and sealed by each and every respective citizen and thus obvious; Pakistan.

Turkey regarded Pakistan as its brother and would always support it at international forums either including Kashmir issue,

depth and importance of the bond between the people of the two countries is the nature of relations between Turkey and Pakistan

When you occasionally have to leave the place where you live for any reason, your options to whom to give the key to look after your place are either your relatives or your friends/neighbours,

