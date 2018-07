By Sarp OzerANKARATurkey has won a tender to build 4 corvettes for Pakistan Navy, Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Thursday."This will be the largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry," Canikli told Anadolu Agency and TV broadcaster TRT during his official visit to Montenegro.Turkey to sell 4 corvettes to PakistanTurkey to sell 4 corvettes to Pakistan05.07.2018The agreement is a milestone for Turkish defense industry and has proven its adequacy, the minister said."Turkey has undertaken such a sophisticated project for the first time," Canikli said.Recalling that negotiations had continued for six months, he said the parties decided to build two of the corvettes in Istanbul Shipyard and other two in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.Reporting by Sarp Ozer:Writing by Tuba Sahin