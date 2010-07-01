Turkey to repair Bangladeshi naval vessel Ship was damaged in devastating explosion at Beirut Port earlier this month - Anadolu Agency

Turkey will restore a Bangladeshi naval ship that was damaged in the explosion earlier this month at Lebanon's Beirut Port, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.“BNS BIJOY of the Bangladesh Navy, which was damaged in the Beirut explosion, is being towed to Turkey by TCG İNEBOLU. The necessary repairs to BNS BIJOY will be carried out at the facilities of the Turkish Navy,” the ministry said in a Twitter post.More than 170 people were killed and over 6,000 others injured as a powerful explosion rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 after a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse ignited.