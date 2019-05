Turkish companies Aselsan, Roketsan, Ermeksan, and Saver, along with the Informatics and Information Security Research Center (Bilgem) within the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (Tubitak) and Gebze Technical University, have joined forces to turn their laser weapon studies into the development of a laser-based air-defence system.



Under the initiative the high power laser (YGL) project run by Tubitak-Bilgem will be adapted into a ship- and land-based air-defence system employing a 20 kW (4×5 kW) laser source to defend against rockets, missiles, and artillery rounds, the state-owned Anatolia news agency reported on 19 May.



The Air Defense Laser System, consisting of a high-power laser resonator (20-60 kW), high-power laser resistor, target tracking system, command-and-control system, and various other subsystems will engage incoming threats from a range of 3 km.

