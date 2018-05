"The

Belgrade-Sarajevo Highway will be the "elixir of regional peace," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday in Sarajevo. Ahead of his rally in Sarajevo where he will meet expat Turks living in Europe, President Erdoğan held a meeting with Bakir Izetbegovic, the Bosniak member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and discussed political and economic ties particularly focusing on cooperation in tourism, defense and infrastructure. Speaking at a joint press conference with Izetbegovic, Erdoğan said that the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina will increase to $1 billion in a short period of time as it has seen a fast rise in the recent period.