In another bold move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey and Russia would develop Moscow's next-generation missile defense system , the S-500."There is absolutely no question of [Turkey] taking a step back from the S-400s purchase. That is a done deal," Erdogan said at the time. "There will be joint production of the S-500 after the S-400."US officials told Turkey earlier this year to scrap the S-400 deal, saying the missile defense system would not be compatible with its current arsenal of American military hardware.The White House also voiced concerns that the S-400 would compromise its F-35 fighter jets, calling Turkey's plan to buy into the Russian-built system is "deeply problematic."Last month, the US halted deliveries of F-35-related equipment , citing the Turkish government's refusal to back down on the acquisition of Russian military hardware.