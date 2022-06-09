What's new

Turkey tightens visa policy for Pakistan nationals

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,167
-5
994
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1654758520074.png

Representative Image

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Days after some Pakistanis were found to be involved in the abduction of four Nepal citizens in Istanbul, Turkey has decided to tighten its visa policy for nationals from Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday.

This comes after four Nepal citizens were kidnapped “at gunpoint” from Taksim Square by a group of six Pakistan nationals. As per the reports, the Nepalis were also subjected to torture by these Pakistanis after being abducted.

“The Turkish government has tightened the visa policy for Pakistanis after crimes reportedly involving Pakistanis,” reported Arab News quoting Pakistani media outlet, Aaj News.

“The government has also stopped issuing temporary residence permit for Pakistanis,” it added.

As per the media reports, the abductors also demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros. Later on, the police conducted a raid against the kidnappers and they were successfully nabbed and arrested.

In another incident earlier, some Pakistani nationals were also detained by the Turkish authorities for protesting the ouster of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan from power. However, after the intervention from Pakistani diplomats the arrested protesters were released.

Notably, a significant number of Pakistanis live and work in Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities across Turkey. In addition, every month hundreds of Pakistani citizens visit the transcontinental country, reported Arab News. (ANI)

Turkey tightens visa policy for Pakistan nationals

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): Days after some Pakistanis were found to be involved in the abduction of four Nepal citizens in Istanbul, Turkey has decided to tighten its visa policy for nationals from Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday. This comes after four Nepal citizens were...
theprint.in theprint.in
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,554
3
7,287
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The print.in..
Anyway, we needed that as negligence from our part has to be compensated by someone. Glad, no Pakistani did some 'grieve/extreme' unlawful thing on the visa.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,615
71
53,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It was in the offing for a while now. The few filth there have ruined it for everyone else.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,874
8
8,812
waz said:
It was in the offing for a while now. The few filth there have ruined it for everyone else.
Click to expand...
It’s not about few filth. It is a deeper issue of patronage of criminals here who never get prosecuted. Try registering a simple FIR and you’ll find out.

These emboldened criminals are now spreading the filth wherever they are going after getting the best training.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Brain Drain in Turkey: amidst domestic turmoil, educated professionals flee to Germany
Replies
3
Views
177
TNT
TNT
beijingwalker
Pakistan PM's New Proposal On China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Include Turkey
Replies
10
Views
302
Lincoln
L
Buddhistforlife
Turkish President Erdogan says better ties with Israel would be ‘beneficial’ for peace in the Middle East, but respect for Palestinians must be given.
Replies
10
Views
651
Englishman
Englishman
Vanguard One
Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime
Replies
13
Views
417
Catalystic
C
D
Birth rates drop, families shrink in aging Turkey: Statistics
Replies
9
Views
272
KediKesenFare
KediKesenFare

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom