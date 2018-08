strategic blunder

I thought to post it here instead of the Turkish part of the forum because Turkey, in my opinion, is a pivotal country in the world. Perhaps one of the top three countries with strategic importance. Pardon if this is a duplicate post; in that case, please delete this thread.First, an Editorial on today's NY Times:And this is President Erdogan's not-so-coded warning to break away from America, also published today in NY Times. And reading theby Americans, it seems like Turkey is now very thoroughly demonized in America--even in the liberal press.My personal view is that Turkey was never meant to be part of the EU and a lot of Turks tried to be the wanna-be Europeans even though vast majority of Turks would not seem to be acceptable. I also think that the Turkish Flotilla to Gaza was a point where some forces in America saw a potent threat to Israel. Turkey was going to be cut to its size. I also think Erdogan made a strategic blunder by going after President Assad. I also think it's extremely hypocritical of America's political class to portray Erdogan as a 'Sultan' while also being silent about the biggest theocracy in the world (Saudi Arabia). I also think that American initial response to the recent Turkish coup attempt was agiving plenty of ammo to Erdogan.Anyway, from now onwards, unless there's a 'regime change' in Turkey, I see Turkey's alienation from America-led West to only grow. It's a sad conclusion: We need bridges in this world and not more divides.