Turkey the gas corridor to Europe

Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply "hub", bidding to preserve Russia's energy leverage over Europe.
Ther are good news coming, we should thanks American with sobatage of the Russian German gas pipeline. This made change in geo strategic game, Turkey will become a safe gas corridor who can determine price. Ther will be 3 major players who will join TANAP. Turkmenistan, Kazachistan and Ozbekistan will a important suppliers. Turkish defence and energy experts are talking about letting Armenians joining the corridor if they are ready to make peace and accept the conditions. This way we can make peace and stability will come to Causcausian region.

The most and important part of the geo-strategic idea was not passing the pipeline from Greece. We made a big mistake with Turkish stream and let Greece eat. This time it will go straight to Europe. Egypt and Israel with ther LNG system will be out played 😄. Or they can join and be a part of the strategic project.


Qatar,Iraq and Persian could be a part.


