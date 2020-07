Turkey tests its S-400 missiles to track F-22s and F-35s

POSTED ON TUESDAY, 07 JULY 2020 11:59Turkey tested its first Russian-made S-400 Triumph systems on F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighters, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing the Evening Courier and Fighter Jets World magazines. The test results were not disclosed, but judging by the lack of complaints, it can be assumed that the country is completely satisfied with the systems, as BulgarianMilitary writes.The two batteries of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems are deployed at the Myurt airbase. They were tested at least three times on American stealth fighters. AviaPro news agency indicates that not only F-35 aircraft, but also more classified F-22s appeared in the detection range of systems.The "targeted" American fifth-generation fighters were sent to rotation in the Middle East through the Black Sea and directly Turkey. Their route ran approximately 170-200 kilometers from the Turkish Air Force Airbase of Myurt. Therefore, the Turkish side had a great opportunity to test its S-400s for aerodynamic purposes. This was not the first test of Turkish S-400 over American fighter: in November 2019, video footage appeared showing the testing of the S-400's radar on F-16s and F-4E Phantoms. So, Turkey has crossed 'another red line' by starting tests of the radar detection system it purchased from Russia as part of the S-400 missile defense system, U.S. Senator for Maryland Christopher Van Hollen said.The United States wanted to buy S-400 missile systems from Turkey to exit the impasse regarding the participation of Ankara in the program for the production of F-35 Lightning II. Turkey declined the offer, to the relief of Russia.