Turkey targets Assad militias with bombardments and missile rain

#مسار_برس #إدلب : The Turkish army targets with missile launchers the positions of the Assad forces in the town of Kafr Batikh, southeast of the city
Turkish bombing of Pro-Assad forces sites in Idlib. The Turkish army and the pro-Turkish opposition militias bombed sites of the Pro-Assad forces forces in the Kafr Batikh area in Idlib governorate.
