What do we know about the deal?

What about the latest US withdrawal?

What has Turkey seized so far ?

What are the casualty figures?

More than 50 civilians and over 100 Kurdish fighters killed in north-eastern Syria, SOHR says

SDF says the Kurdish forces' death toll is 56 and Turkey gives a higher figure of 440

Eighteen civilians killed in southern Turkey, according to Turkish reports

Four Turkish soldiers and 16 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters killed in Syria, Turkey says

What about IS?