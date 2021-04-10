Very nice mayor of Anakara teach them their place.
Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims
Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims
Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago.
