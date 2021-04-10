What's new

Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,797
-16
3,430
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Very nice mayor of Anakara teach them their place.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379797474278305801

www.straitstimes.com

Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

Chinese embassy said it had "right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders slamming China's treatment of Uighurs.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

www.reuters.com

Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to Turkish opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims when they issued statements referring to violence three decades ago.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,797
-16
3,430
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Dalit said:
LOL pretending victory in meaningless fake news headlines. Is this how you want to defeat China?
Click to expand...
no, China already commit self seppukku with their wold warriors.

it's not fake news, it's reported with an image as proof and a twitter verified Turkish reporter reporting it.

Just because you don't like it, doesn't mean its fake news.
 
striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,797
-16
3,430
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
retaxis said:
Indian taking orders from a black/latino run country must make you so mad. Makes you even madder China will be around long after your people are gone and forgotten lol

Also low IQ Indian does not know Chinese allow ethnic minorities to have more children so that blows your down syndrome point out of the water.
Click to expand...
I have 130 IQ
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,687
-2
9,353
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
retaxis said:
Indian taking orders from a black/latino run country must make you so mad. Makes you even madder China will be around long after your people are gone and forgotten lol

Also low IQ Indian does not know Chinese allow ethnic minorities to have more children so that blows your down syndrome point out of the water.
Click to expand...
Dude... fake id poster.

Use of racist language is strictly prohibited;

If you want to troll, i suggest you find a CCP glorification camp and join it.

Just come to this continent and you will see just for example how your glorious comrades are ransacking Zambia. If that is not it; how your firms together in cahoots with Indian Guptas; embezzled billions from our Railway project. This is just couple of cases.

Come here and see the reality. In Zambia, I fear, we may see a revision of Uganda's IdiAmin explusion of Chinese - people just are fed up.
fitpOsitive said:
Cutting water supply is a childish act.
Click to expand...
Well, in Zambia, these folks are a law on to themselves. They have completed paid of the politicians. They have even forced removed entire communities. It is eye opening to see what has happened just in Zambia. Others countries are taking note.

Embassies in this continent are involved with corruption and at a massive scale to loot our continent.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,708
9
4,819
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
well done Turkey

no one can mess with Turks

and they are ethnically, culturally and religiously more related to Pakistan, and therefore by default we are brothers and supporters of each other in bad times and good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom