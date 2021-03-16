Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Turkish Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Turkey Successfully Developed New Type of Electromagnetic Rail Gun For The Navy
Thread starter
Titanium100
Start date
Today at 6:37 AM
Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,439
-7
4,047
Country
Location
Today at 6:37 AM
#1
AZMwi
FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
193
0
290
Country
Location
Today at 6:52 AM
#2
it looks like it missed the target
Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,439
-7
4,047
Country
Location
Today at 7:05 AM
#3
AZMwi said:
it looks like it missed the target
Click to expand...
I believe so it did on second viewing
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
Tom99
Similar threads
Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?
Zarvan
Mar 16, 2021
2
Replies
19
Views
5K
Apr 20, 2021
Surya 1
S
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
How to retire on Tesla stock
Latest: HAIDER
A moment ago
Americas
Apple takes down Quran app in China
Latest: fisher1
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
Latest: GumNaam
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: PeeD
12 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Nomination of DG ISI is my authority: PM Imran Khan says in cabinet meeting today
Latest: HammerHead081
14 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
Latest: GumNaam
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Sonia Shamroz becomes first-ever woman to be appointed as KP district police chief
Latest: jus_chillin
27 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?
Latest: V. Makarov
33 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft
Latest: khanasifm
Today at 7:02 AM
JF-17 Thunder
PAF Exercises in Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 5:47 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Nomination of DG ISI is my authority: PM Imran Khan says in cabinet meeting today
Latest: HammerHead081
14 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Punjab Updates...
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:25 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan Education updates
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:22 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Energy Projects...Updates
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:17 AM
Infrastructure & Development
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Power Plants
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 5:55 AM
CPEC
Military Forum Latest Posts
Greece chose SPIKE NLOS for Armed Forces
Latest: doorstar
Today at 7:03 AM
Military Forum
S
An event organized by Chinese Model Lovers
Latest: Salman876
Today at 5:45 AM
Naval Warfare
K
US Navy Chief : U.S. Cannot Outspend China, Must Use Allies To Counter
Latest: K_Bin_W
Today at 5:43 AM
Naval Warfare
Yugoimport unveils new LAZANSKI 8x8 armored vehicle armed with 57mm cannon
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
Today at 12:50 AM
Land Warfare
Cold War Series
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 9:21 PM
Military History & Tactics
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Air Defense Systems
Latest: PeeD
12 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Reports of Chinese S-400s on India’s Borders Deemed ‘Grave Threat’
Latest: applesauce
17 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Is Pakistan Better Off Industrially (and More Diverse in Industrial Production) Compared to Bangladesh?
Latest: Bilal9
25 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Latest: bluesky
52 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
D
Why did Sheikh Hasina warn India about the safety of Hindus?
Latest: Destranator
53 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Turkish Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom