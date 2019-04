Turkey stays away from China’s Belt and Road summit citing debt-trap diplomacy and Uighur concerns

By bne IntelliNews April 25, 2019



Generating “legitimacy”

“The overall purpose of the BRI is to generate legitimacy for the Chinese leadership and the Chinese Communist Party more broadly,” Thomas Eder, a research associate at the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.



“Such prestige is bolstered by every government signing a BRI memorandum of understanding and every head of government attending a grand BRI summit in Beijing. These countries allow Xi Jinping to then tell Chinese citizens that the entire world is endorsing his policies and that he is the one to have put China firmly back at the centre of the global stage.”



The event is to be attended by 37 leaders as well as top ministers, including Russian president Vladimir Putin, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte (Italy has become the first G7 nation to endorse the BRI), UK chancellor Philip Hammond, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan and the heads of state of the 10 Asean (Association of South-east Asian Nations) states. The US is reportedly sending low-level delegates, while China’s arch-rival India is not attending.





