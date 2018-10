Turkey piece of shyt is among world most deprave and terror state.Now her land grab is so close to Egypt side, that has nothing to do with Turkey. Egypt pissed.Egypt on Wednesday warned Turkey against any infringement of its economic rights in the eastern Mediterranean under a maritime border demarcation agreement signed in 2013 with Cyprus that allows exploration for gas in the area.The discovery of the massive Zohr gas field in 2015 has spurred a race for exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, an area that is believed to hold big natural gas deposits crucial for energy-hungry Europe.