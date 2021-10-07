What's new

Turkey: Six opposition parties discuss roadmap for return to parliamentary system

Six opposition parties discuss roadmap for return to parliamentary system

İYİ Party's Erdem noted that there are few examples of six parties coming together in Turkey's recent history, which shows how much a change in the system is needed.
Opposition parties are discussing to lay out a roadmap for the country's return to what they call an "enforced parliamentary system."

In the third of their meetings at the parliament yesterday (October 6), they agreed on an impartial and non-partisan president whose appointment powers are restricted.

Strengthening the parliament and making it "functional" again was also among the issues that the parties agreed on.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), its ally İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP), the Democratic Party (DP), as well as the two offshoot movements of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) — the Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party and the Future Party (GP) — are the parties that take part in the meetings.

The CHP and the İYİ Party have parliamentary groups while the SP, DP, DEVA have one MP each. The GP is not represented in the parliament.

Turkey switched to the presidential system after a referendum in 2017. Since then, the opposition has criticized the system for weakening the parliament and undermining judicial independence by granting unchecked powers to the president.

"A firm agreement"
After the meeting, İYİ Party Vice Chair Bahadır Erdem said they agreed to hold weekly meetings and prepare a report about the principles that they agree on.

"The current constitution does not suit Turkey, it is the cause of all the wrongs. This is our common denominator," he said. "We have a firm agreement on changing the constitution in favor of the people."

He noted that there are few examples of six parties coming together in Turkey's recent history, which shows how much a change in the system is needed.

He stressed these meetings do not concern the alliances for the next elections, which are scheduled for June 2023.

Mustafa Yeneroğlu, the vice-chair and the only MP of the DEVA Party, said that they might discuss the law on political parties, the internal regulation of the parliament, the election law and the political ethics law in the meetings to be held.

The six parties agreed on forming a secretariat to prepare a joint text out of their recommendations, BBC Turkish reported. They agreed that the parliamentary powers for legislation, checking the government and determining the budget should be reformulated.

While the parties agreed that the president should not be a allowed to be a member of a political party, whether they should be elected by popular vote or parliament will be discussed in the further meetings.

In a 2007 referendum, it was accepted to elect the president with a popular vote. In 2014, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became the first president elected by the votes of the people rather than the parliament.

The six parties also agreed on changing the election procedures for high judicial organs, increasing the parliamentary power in their elections. (DE/SO/VK)

X

xbat

those SO CALLED opposition parties are part of current dicta regime in turkey too, they will go to garbage can too with akp
 
Apollon

Apollon

I hope, that Turkey can return to democracy once Erdogan and his crazy AKP are gone. Greetings from Greece
 
TNT

TNT

Parliamentary system is a stupid pathetic system where only the elite class rules. Nothing gets done and the rich have lobbies and pressure groups. A powerful president elected by popular vote is the best. If the people dont like him, he will be replaced by people.
Its funny how greeks and westerners have a huge itch because of Erdogan. He finished their leverage, lobbies and pressure groups. No wonder these hypocrites are crying democracy.
 
Apollon

Apollon

TNT said:
Parliamentary system is a stupid pathetic system where only the elite class rules. Nothing gets done and the rich have lobbies and pressure groups. A powerful president elected by popular vote is the best. If the people dont like him, he will be replaced by people.
Its funny how greeks and westerners have a huge itch because of Erdogan. He finished their leverage, lobbies and pressure groups. No wonder these hypocrites are crying democracy.
Thats not correct. Infact Erdogan destroyed evrything for his own country.

He made evry single neighbor country an enemy of Turkey. The entire region is against Turkey- Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Syria, Bulgaria, Romania.

He ruined evry possibility for Turkey to ever join EU. He brought France into the region which now secures greek and cypriot interests.

He ruined the economy of his country.

We hve no itch because Erdogan. Erdogan is old and soon cold. Its just sad to see how a neighbor country starts to fall apart and could become a security risk in the future. Turkey already houses alot of ISIS and other terrorist groups. There are large parts of the turkish population who live normal and modern lifes and could be target for those groups in the near future. What we see is the pakistanisation of a country that once played a bigger role in the eastern med.

Turkey also basicly was kicked out of NATO and only is a nominal member anymore.
 
TNT

TNT

Apollon said:
Thats not correct. Infact Erdogan destroyed evrything for his own country.

He made evry single neighbor country an enemy of Turkey. The entire region is against Turkey- Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Syria, Bulgaria, Romania.

He ruined evry possibility for Turkey to ever join EU. He brought France into the region which now secures greek and cypriot interests.

He ruined the economy of his country.

We hve no itch because Erdogan. Erdogan is old and soon cold. Its just sad to see how a neighbor country starts to fall apart and could become a security risk in the future. Turkey already houses alot of ISIS and other terrorist groups. There are large parts of the turkish population who live normal and modern lifes and could be target for those groups in the near future. What we see is the pakistanisation of a country that once played a bigger role in the eastern med.

Turkey also basicly was kicked out of NATO and only is a nominal member anymore.
So its Erdogan that started enmity with greece and there is no history? Lolz you ppl hate Turkey and if ur all burning then this means he is doing good.
Pakistanisation of Turkey? Wow u ppl really are huge scumbags. Wtf r u doing on a Pakistani forum then? Or maybe ur an indian rat posing as a scumbag.
We know it since the beginning, what scares the shit out of u ppl is muslims becoming good muslims, the more we get near to our religion the more u ppl whine and cry. Guess what, u cannot do anything and u cannot reverse anything. Its not just Turkey, the whole muslim world will be pakistanized and u can whine n cry n jump but wont matter.
 
Apollon

Apollon

TNT said:
So its Erdogan that started enmity with greece and there is no history? Lolz you ppl hate Turkey and if ur all burning then this means he is doing good.
Pakistanisation of Turkey? Wow u ppl really are huge scumbags. Wtf r u doing on a Pakistani forum then? Or maybe ur an indian rat posing as a scumbag.
We know it since the beginning, what scares the shit out of u ppl is muslims becoming good muslims, the more we get near to our religion the more u ppl whine and cry. Guess what, u cannot do anything and u cannot reverse anything. Its not just Turkey, the whole muslim world will be pakistanized and u can whine n cry n jump but wont matter.
I dont hate turkey my friend and we are not burning. We see it as quite sad what happenes there.

The word "pakistanisation" comes from international diplomats and journalists.

www.aljazeera.com

Is Turkey a failed state?

The first responsibility of a state is to protect its citizens.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

the word "pakistanisation" describes that civil life dies down, the country gets terrorized on greater and greater levels until the central government holds no power anymore. Its a process that can be seen going on in Turkey, which is quite sad.

I dont believe terror attacks are part of your religion and so i dont care how close you go to your religion. I just see it as sad, when a country falls down into that spiral.
 
H

Homajon

xbat said:
those SO CALLED opposition parties are part of current dicta regime in turkey too, they will go to garbage can too with akp
That is not true as I have proofed with scientific evidences dozens of times in this thread:

Turkey’s Generation Z Turns Against Erdogan

Turkey’s Generation Z Turns Against Erdogan The Turkish leader tried to mold a generation of pious followers. Instead, the country’s youth could bring about his final defeat. BY GONUL TOL, AYCA ALEMDAROGLU | JULY 15, 2020, 6:23 AM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s online address to...
defence.pk

Only Erdogan and especially his Nazi allies will go to the garbage can, the approval of the Nazis is now so low that even the 10% threshold in Turkish elections was lowered to 7%
The young Kuffar Turks don't want both of them anymore!

But the SO CALLED opposition will not go to the garbage can, it's exactly the opposite, the SO CALLED opposition is on the rise!
 
Apollon

Apollon

Homajon said:
That is not true as I have proofed with scientific evidences dozens of times in this thread:

Turkey’s Generation Z Turns Against Erdogan

Turkey’s Generation Z Turns Against Erdogan The Turkish leader tried to mold a generation of pious followers. Instead, the country’s youth could bring about his final defeat. BY GONUL TOL, AYCA ALEMDAROGLU | JULY 15, 2020, 6:23 AM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s online address to...
defence.pk

Only Erdogan and especially his Nazi allies will go to the garbage can, the approval of the Nazis is now so low that even the 10% threshold in Turkish elections was lowered to 7%
The young Kuffar Turks don't want both of them anymore!

But the SO CALLED opposition will not go to the garbage can, it's exactly the opposite, the SO CALLED opposition is on the rise!
You have a 10% treshold in elections? Thats interesting and quite high. In most countries its around 5%.

In a way assume Turkey will lower it to 5% as well if the MHP Nazis drop closer to that number.
 
TNT

TNT

Apollon said:
I dont hate turkey my friend and we are not burning. We see it as quite sad what happenes there.

The word "pakistanisation" comes from international diplomats and journalists.

www.aljazeera.com

Is Turkey a failed state?

The first responsibility of a state is to protect its citizens.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

the word "pakistanisation" describes that civil life dies down, the country gets terrorized on greater and greater levels until the central government holds no power anymore. Its a process that can be seen going on in Turkey, which is quite sad.

I dont believe terror attacks are part of your religion and so i dont care how close you go to your religion. I just see it as sad, when a country falls down into that spiral.
U didnt answer me, is the Turkish greek enmity only recent and perpetuated by erdogan? Or is there a history?? U pretending to be sad for Turkey is like an indian saying he is sad for Pakistan. No need to be a hypocrite.
International diplomats and journalists? The morons that work for propaganda?
When have civil life died down in Pakistan and when have central govt been unable to control? Are u dumb or a moron? How is it pakistanisation when any such thing never hapenned in Pakistan? We had terrorist issues, funded by india but we took care of it. Our civil society is still way more human than u can ever imagine. We give more charity and we share more, we are more happier and content than u morons.
You being on a Pakistani forum n talking all day abt Turkey and pakistanisation shows ur obsession and hatred. Go worry abt ur own shithole, we know ur miserable condition, so worry abt urself.

@mods this guy seems fake and im sure there is an ugly stinky pajeet sitting behind this user.
 
Apollon

Apollon

TNT said:
U didnt answer me, is the Turkish greek enmity only recent and perpetuated by erdogan? Or is there a history?? U pretending to be sad for Turkey is like an indian saying he is sad for Pakistan. No need to be a hypocrite.
International diplomats and journalists? The morons that work for propaganda?
When have civil life died down in Pakistan and when have central govt been unable to control? Are u dumb or a moron? How is it pakistanisation when any such thing never hapenned in Pakistan? We had terrorist issues, funded by india but we took care of it. Our civil society is still way more human than u can ever imagine. We give more charity and we share more, we are more happier and content than u morons.
You being on a Pakistani forum n talking all day abt Turkey and pakistanisation shows ur obsession and hatred. Go worry abt ur own shithole, we know ur miserable condition, so worry abt urself.

@mods this guy seems fake and im sure there is an ugly stinky pajeet sitting behind this user.
Please use normal english and stop drooling from hate. I dont understand your gibberish.

I said my opinion about our neighbour Turkey. I dont think someone from Pakistan should talk into something that he doesnt understand. Greek - turkish relations are none of your business.
 
TNT

TNT

Apollon said:
Please use normal english and stop drooling from hate. I dont understand your gibberish.

I said my opinion about our neighbour Turkey. I dont think someone from Pakistan should talk into something that he doesnt understand. Greek - turkish relations are none of your business.
First, you are on a Pakistani forum, so every pakistani will indulge in every thread of their chossing. If u dnt like it, u can leave. Secondly, you used the word pakistanisation, as a negative and degrading word for Turkey. If i was a mod, id kick u so hard ud never return. You obviously are a kid with barely any education and no knowledge, so better first u read ur own history and then abt the world n then comment. You are just a troll and ive proven u dnt know anything.
 
K

Khan vilatey

why can’t paksitan get this system. Technocrats and experts running the goverment on laws and purse strings set by the parliament

I am all for this have a referendum now !!!!

k
 
Apollon

Apollon

TNT said:
First, you are on a Pakistani forum, so every pakistani will indulge in every thread of their chossing. If u dnt like it, u can leave. Secondly, you used the word pakistanisation, as a negative and degrading word for Turkey. If i was a mod, id kick u so hard ud never return. You obviously are a kid with barely any education and no knowledge, so better first u read ur own history and then abt the world n then comment. You are just a troll and ive proven u dnt know anything.
I used a word that is widely used in europe by political commentators. If that hurt your feelings, i apology because it was not my intention to do so.

Im not a troll in any way. As you can see i stay always friendly and never use foul language

That said i have zero interest in Pakistan or indian politics. I only joined here because its only way to talk to iranians and turks online and im interested in their point of views. I have nothing against Pakistan and know nothing about it. And yes, im a kid, so what? You were never young?

But ok, peace
 
