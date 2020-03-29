Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord

Turkey must first find the courage to implement Islam in their own country before trying to become the leader of the Muslim world. Upto now they have only made popular TV Dramas like Artugral. Taliban implemented Islam and that is why they were attacked under the False Flag 9/11 incident by Israel. But the Taliban resisted the attack by NATO and USA where all the Kuffar Crusaders in the World gathered to destroy Islam. It was just like the situation in Ghazwa i Khandaq where the Jews and the Quresh gathered all the Arab Kafir tribes to wipe out Islam once and for all. But with the help of new fighting technique of digging a Khandaq from Iran, the Muslims were able to resist the Kuffar. The Jews of Medina tried to subvert from inside but were prevented. Then Allah SWT blew the wind and the tents of the Kuffar lashkar were blown away and they retreated.