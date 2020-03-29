What's new

Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord


Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
The only nations allowed to be in Afghanistan are those that are located around its borders and are pushing for peace. Everyone else can go away
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam

Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord


Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

As long as they don't support the government Turkey should remain they are the peace talks guraantors imho and I don't understand why Taliban is insisting they must leave.. Pakistan should tell them to revise that
The Turks would likely be seen by the Taliban as being closer to the Uzbeks and the Tajiks. They obviously are there because of NATO.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Quite an interesting scenario building up! Looks like Afganistan is gonna be a tussle between the Pashtuns and Turks like it was in the old times! The winner than moves toward the East....
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Turks are part of NATO. They are there to defend and fight along their American, Canadian, German, French etc white brothers. So they need to get out along with rest of NATO. The Turkish soldiers were supporting the American invaders.

M

mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
All non Afghans must leave Afghanistan and don't be part of plan B occupying force. Neighbours who share the borders with Afghanistan and got to loose more in the case of civil war should try to bring waring parties to the table but ultimately let Afghans to decide for themselves. US needs to come to terms with the war result and stop meddling as they had 20 long years of opportunity to make a difference which they failed due to their wrong policies. US is trying all of a sudden to leave bobby traps behind so Afghans suffering can continue.
Turkey is our brother country and i do have got utmost respect for them but still Afghanistan independence and sovereignty must be respected and they must leave alongside with NATO.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
What would a Turkish presence accomplish other than to prolong a conflict that hinders Inter Afghan negotiations (allows the Kabul Regime to postpone talks as long as their are foreigners in the country).

The Turks would be better off having a base in Uzbekistan to send humanitarian aid, treat patients in hospital, and receive refugees in the event negotiations fail. A Turkish presence in contravention of the Feb 2020 deal could create unnecessary enmity between Pashtuns and Turks, leading to the loss of more lives, with ultimately nothing to show for it.

Even the presence of Turkish NGO/humanitarian aid workers and civilian transport companies in Afghanistan could accomplish what the Turks want to do in Afghanistan. Should the situation in Kabul deteriorate, Turkish Commandos could fly in to rescue aid workers if need be.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
It may be a part of the Pak plan too!!! It'll look bad if the wholesale slaughter immediately starts!! The Turkish forces will work as a moderator for the time being.....
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

Aug 22, 2018
The Turks have given asylum and support to Dostum eventhough many Pakistanis and Erdogan fan boys often think Turks are uber Muslim army and country defending Muslim "brothers" if push comes to shove the Turks would chose their Turkic brethren any day look at their sentiments towards Arabs and Kurds and know why
 
mr.green

mr.green

Dec 19, 2014
Turkey must first find the courage to implement Islam in their own country before trying to become the leader of the Muslim world. Upto now they have only made popular TV Dramas like Artugral. Taliban implemented Islam and that is why they were attacked under the False Flag 9/11 incident by Israel. But the Taliban resisted the attack by NATO and USA where all the Kuffar Crusaders in the World gathered to destroy Islam. It was just like the situation in Ghazwa i Khandaq where the Jews and the Quresh gathered all the Arab Kafir tribes to wipe out Islam once and for all. But with the help of new fighting technique of digging a Khandaq from Iran, the Muslims were able to resist the Kuffar. The Jews of Medina tried to subvert from inside but were prevented. Then Allah SWT blew the wind and the tents of the Kuffar lashkar were blown away and they retreated.
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
Turks should leave....
Pakistan could use it's relations with Turkey to target Indian presence within Afghanistan under the guise of fighting terrorism.
we dont need turkey for that...
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord


Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan under the 2020 deal on the pullout of US forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday.

"Turkey was part of NATO forces in the past 20 years, so as such, they should withdraw from Afghanistan on the basis of the Agreement we signed with US on 29th Feb 2020," Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha, told Reuters in a text message.

----------------------------------------------

As long as they don't support the government Turkey should remain they are the peace talks guraantors imho and I don't understand why Taliban is insisting they must leave.. Pakistan should tell them to revise that
no one is allowed in Afghnistan kido, not even turkey!
 
