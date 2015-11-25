What's new

Turkey shot down a MiG-29 and a Mi-8 helicopter in Libya

Yatağanlı

Yatağanlı

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2014
426
0
512
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
BON PLAN said:
If true, you can expect a hard retaliation.
Turkey in more or less troubles with Syria, Irak, Israel, Greece, France. Now Russia. Whaou.... congrats !
Click to expand...
A retaliation from whom? Hafter?? This was not a Russian Air Force Mig. Officially, they are not in the country.
 
Bismarck

Bismarck

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2011
4,804
3
3,264
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
BON PLAN said:
There is nothing in general.
There is a crisis these last months in eastern mediteranean sea. And we are in full solidarity with another EU member.
Click to expand...
Solidarity with EU member? Thats why France hosts tthousands of refugees. What about Syria or Africa.
 
BON PLAN

BON PLAN

FULL MEMBER
Mar 3, 2016
854
-5
922
Country
France
Location
France
Bismarck said:
Solidarity with EU member? Thats why France hosts tthousands of refugees. What about Syria or Africa.
Click to expand...
I don't think to understand correctly your question.
These refugees are mainly muslim ones. Why are they not going in one of these famous 57 muslim country all around the world? some very near and some rich : Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordania, AS....

We are of Christian roots. These refuggees are not compatible with our way of life, our women rights vision....
 
Timur

Timur

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 23, 2014
4,558
-1
4,403
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
BON PLAN said:
I don't think to understand correctly your question.
These refugees are mainly muslim ones. Why are they not going in one of these famous 57 muslim country all around the world? some very near and some rich : Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordania, AS....

We are of Christian roots. These refuggees are not compatible with our way of life, our women rights vision....
Click to expand...
just wait you will be made compatible ;)
 
BON PLAN

BON PLAN

FULL MEMBER
Mar 3, 2016
854
-5
922
Country
France
Location
France
Timur said:
just wait you will be made compatible ;)
Click to expand...
In the whole europe, the nationalism is growing, growing....

A recent secret file of the internal french intelligence service spoke of a very probable "civil war". I know that thanks to my sister that work in the french police at a very high rank level.

We are not made to live together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
JackTheRipper Two Warplanes and Three Drones Shot Down in Syria-Turkey Escalation Middle East & Africa 13
BHarwana 2 Syrian jets shot down by Turkey Middle East & Africa 361
Austin Powers Turkey backed GNA shot down Russian made Orlan-10 recon plane used by Haftar forces Middle East & Africa 33
Austin Powers super power Russia backed Assad army AD shot down Turkey backed anti Russia army UCAV in Latakia Middle East & Africa 0
Austin Powers Turkey backed Jaysh Izza in northern Hama shot down Russia air force plane today Middle East & Africa 2
mohsen Syria’s “New” Iranian Drone: Shahed 123 Iranian Defence Forum 1
yugocrosrb95 Russia says black box from jet shot down by Turkey is unreadable Europe & Russia 10
Ryuzaki Turkey was 'punished by Allah with lack of sanity when it shot down Russian plane', says Putin Middle East & Africa 15
TaiShang Putin to World Leaders: We Have Evidence Turkey Shot Down Russian Jet to Protect ISIS Oil Deliveries Europe & Russia 8
Tipu7 Oil prices rises as Turkey shot down Russian jet.....!!! Pakistan Economy 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top