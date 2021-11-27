Seeing shared threats, Turkey sets up military base in Qatar

DOHA, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkey deployed soldiers to a new military base in Qatar on Thursday as part of a security agreement which visiting Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said would help counter threats to both countries.The move marks a strengthening of cooperation between two countries that have both provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.Davutoglu told students at Qatar University that the base,, was not intended for any specific operation but was a "presence for stability"."I came here and I met with our officers. I told them Qatar is your second home, you are not in a foreign country," he said.He said the number of soldiers would be specified later and did not give details on the size or location of the base.Establishment of the base, part of anOne of the world's wealthiest countries, Qatar is home to the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid, where around 10,000 military personnel are stationed. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)