What's new

Turkey says to continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,215
10
57,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Turkey says to continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Comments
6217734deabd8.jpg



ANKARA: Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sees Russia's attack on it as unacceptable, the presidency said on Thursday in a statement after President Tayyip Erdogan chaired a security summit over Moscow's offensive.
"It was emphasized that Turkey would continue to support Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the presidency statement said.
It said the meeting, which lasted just under two hours, evaluated initiatives that could be taken with Russia and international platforms to halt the attack, which it said posed a threat to regional and global security.

www.brecorder.com

Turkey says to continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

ANKARA: Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sees Russia's attack on it as...
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
158
xuxu1457
xuxu1457
Piotr
Russia supports sovereignty of neighbors, was forced to make exception for Ukraine — Putin
Replies
0
Views
101
Piotr
Piotr
dBSPL
Ukraine wants the Trilateral Contact Group to continue its work in Istanbul, to resolve the crisis with Russia.
Replies
0
Views
177
dBSPL
dBSPL
Dai Toruko
Erdogan continues efforts to bring together Russian, Ukrainian leaders
Replies
0
Views
120
Dai Toruko
Dai Toruko
Muhammed45
Putin signs decrees recognizing two "independent republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass
Replies
7
Views
240
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom