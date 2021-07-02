Turkey says the US supports the YPG-SDF that forcibly recruits child soldiers - Labels it A striking example of hypocrisy and double standards

Turkey rejects U.S. list that implicates Ankara with use of child soldiers

ANKARA, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkey rejected on Friday the U.S. decision to add Ankara to the list of governments implicated with use of child soldiers over the past year, calling the move hypocritical."A striking example of hypocrisy and double standards as the U.S. openly aids, provides weapons to (Kurdish militant groups) PKK/YPG that forcibly recruits children," a statement by the foreign ministry said.The Turkish foreign ministry said it was "grotesque" that the list did not mention Kurdish militant groups, which have been fighting an insurgence against Turkey for over 40 years. The U.S. sees the YPG as a key ally in the fight against Islamic State.The United States on Thursday added Turkey to the list, placing a NATO ally for the first time in such a list, in a move that is likely to further complicate the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The inclusion of Pakistan is nonsense because Pakistan as a state has no official ties to any non-state actors. Pakistan is actully in war with TTP which is the opposite. Which means the list is intellectually bankrupt. The only reasonable outcome is the US to enlist herself..